Laurie Bell remembers the exact moment she decided to start her joy-giving nonprofit, Mini Joys. “I was watching Animal Planet,” Bell said. “I’ll never forget that day.”
The show she was watching centered around a hospital roomful of children who had cancer. They were being visited — and cheered up — by some miniature horses. “Almost every single kid didn’t have a hair on their head,” Bell said. “I listened to their laughter … saw their joy. When I stopped crying I just realized … there was nothing like this in the Valley. I started researching mini horses.”
Bell, now the executive director of Mini Joys, said when she started out in ‘08, the practice of using miniature horses to cheer people up was pretty new, but now “it’s everywhere.” She said that nonprofits like hers have sprung up across the country because “they found these sweet little animals can do great things.”
Bell’s “Mini Joys” mission is “to spread joy, hope and healing using the help of sweet, gentle, loving miniature horses,” it says on the website, to “anyone facing physical, mental or emotional challenges.” There is a Mini Ranch in the northwest Boise foothills for onsite visits and programs. Mini Joys also make many field trips, visiting special needs classrooms or groups of at-risk youth.
“We work with children, teens, and families who are facing extremely difficult challenges and deep grief,” Bell said in a statement. “We would never tell them to simply ‘choose joy.’ … Instead, we seek to help them make connections and find a sense of belonging so they are no longer feeling alone.”
Bell said the nonprofit’s programs can help point those in need to finding purpose and value. “We want them to get to a place where they know and understand that they are truly cared for, and that this world is a better place because they are in it.”