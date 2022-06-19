At 10 a.m. on the first Saturday morning of each month, the busy Tap Room at Payette Brewing Company in Boise transforms into something much quieter and more focused. All the tables and chairs are moved out, and instead the room fills with hushed conversation as people settle onto their yoga mats, preparing to stretch, breathe, move, and learn about and support a local nonprofit.
Jamie Lange and Mary Mandell, both yoga instructors who’ve taught at a variety of local studios and programs over the years, launched Yoga for Good in 2016 with the idea of combining community and support for good works with the power of yoga. “Mary and I studied together at the same yoga school, and became just like instant sisters,” Lange said. “We looked around our world and said, ‘We’ve got to do something better.’”
Yoga for Good first launched with a fundraiser in the Linen District for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “Then we found Payette Brewery, and they have been so incredibly generous working with us,” Lange said.
The brewpub donates its space, and moves out all the usual furniture to transform it into an airy and spacious temporary yoga studio. That allows all the proceeds from the by-donation monthly yoga classes to go to the designated nonprofit.
Six years later, through a pandemic and all the ups and downs of the world, Yoga for Good has now benefited 50 different local nonprofits, raising roughly $15,000. “We obviously couldn’t do that without the generosity of the community,” Lange said. When the yoga class ends, the bar opens.
A typical Saturday morning at Yoga for Good draws about 25 participants, for what Lange calls an “all-levels, slow-flow, deep breathing, communal healing class.” Yoga for Good has a Facebook page with 345 “likes,” and is on Instagram at yogaforgood_id.
Lange is a licensed professional counselor in her “day job.” Mandell, who worked in the legal field for many years, is completing her master’s degree in public health and community work; Lange calls her “one of the nicest, kindest people I’ve ever met.”
Mandell also teaches yoga classes at The Phoenix, an organization that focuses on sobriety and recovery through activity and connection.
Lange taught a wildly popular yoga class at the Boise Downtown YMCA before completing her counseling degree and opening her business, Humble Warrior Counseling, Consulting and Yoga. “I’m working with individuals to heal, and using yoga philosophy as my kind of baseline therapeutic philosophy,” she said.
Like Mandell, she said, “I’m a mom and yoga teacher and just trying to do good in the world.”