NAMPA — Many restaurants across the Treasure Valley have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with some being forced to close permanently as a result.
This hasn’t been the case for Holy Cow! Idaho, located on First Street South in downtown Nampa.
Cyndi Ross, who runs the restaurant known for its craft-style burgers with son, Dylan Hutter, said they have received tremendous support the last several months from residents in the city and surrounding communities, helping keep the business afloat and successful, as well as its entire staff employed.
That overwhelming generosity prompted Ross, Hutter and several members of their family to spend the November holiday providing free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need — no questions asked.
“We all just feel really blessed, and so, we thought, ‘Well, what can we do to give back to the community?’ And this was it,” she said.
Some of the people who came for a meal also wouldn’t leave without first giving a monetary contribution the restaurant, which first opened its doors in July 2019.
Ross said it just further showed how supportive people are in Nampa and entire the Treasure Valley.
“It just brings joy to my heart,” she said. “We really are blessed to live and work here.”
