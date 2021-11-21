NAMPA—Stop by the Warhawk Air Museum, and you may be lucky enough to have Don and Peg McCown as your tour guides.
The couple, both Navy veterans with a combined 40 years of military service, are passionate about the museum and sharing its history with others.
Ask them to show you their top five favorite parts of the museum and watch them struggle as they try to narrow it down. They have so many favorites, they will tell you.
Their passion is evident as they talk about the different exhibits, like the Bell UH-1C helicopter that resides at the Warhawk. Peg got teary-eyed as she described the emotional reaction of the Vietnam War veterans who gathered at the museum for a reunion and the unveiling of the newly restored helicopter, the one they crewed during the war.
Peg grew up in southern California and joined the Navy in 1968. She served as air crew on VIP aircraft, underwent the Navy’s Sea and Land Survival training and served with two submarine warfare squadrons.
Don grew up in Texas and joined the Navy out of high school, also serving with two squadrons. His time in the Navy included a stint on the USS Ticonderoga, which was the primary recovery ship for the Apollo 16 and 17 missions in the early 1970s.
Don and Peg met, not in the Navy, but when she went to him to have work done on her saddle, when they were both stationed in San Diego. In their first 25 years of marriage, they moved 17 times.
Their last move took them from Northern California to Nampa two years ago. The couple would often drive by the Warhawk, but it wasn’t until a year ago that they stopped in to see the museum.
That first visit blew them away, they said. “It was like coming home,” Peg shared.
They bought a family membership so they could come back again, and eventually they both started volunteering as tour guides. In one year, Don has logged 600 hours as a volunteer. Peg, who just started training as a tour guide a few months ago, has volunteered over 65 hours.
“To us this place is so special,” Don said. “We feel like we’re in another world when we’re here.”
