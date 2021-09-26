On Saturday, Sept. 25, Boise resident Debbie Herndon joined patients, families and friends across the country for the virtual National Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) Walk Day, taking one step closer to a cure for pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating, incurable lung disease that causes scarring in the lungs and affects more than 250,000 Americans. The PFF National Walk Day is presented by the PFF during Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month in September.
Herndon was a dedicated caretaker for her husband after he was diagnosed with PF in 2009. After her husband lost his battle with the disease, she found comfort and support in talking with others who were also experiencing this relatively unknown disease. She has experienced healing from her involvement in the PF community and continues to educate people about the disease and the importance of the caregiver’s role.
As part of these efforts, Debbie wanted to drive more awareness, education and funding for the disease as a PFF Ambassador for the fifth annual Breath-a-Palooza community walk. Other Boise residents also joined in as virtual walkers in their communities. To learn more about Breath-a-Palooza, or to make a donation, visit pffwalk.org.
The PFF National Walk Day on Sept. 25 culminated in virtual closing ceremonies at 3 p.m. on the PFF’s Facebook and YouTube platforms with celebrity host Robert Creighton. Creighton and PFF advocate Julie Halston will host a virtual celebration on Oct. 23 for those who participated in the walk.