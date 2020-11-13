Shiva Rajbhandari can’t vote, but he has helped more than 400 people sign up to do so.
The 16-year-old Boise High School sophomore is one of the driving forces behind Babe Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration campaign.
Shiva and many of his friends operated the voter-registration campaign through a politically tumultuous summer, attending protests and demonstrations and registering more than 2,000 people to vote. He describes the group’s name as an order.
“The idea is you’re a babe,” he said. “Any gender can be a babe. And you can vote … It’s like an order. Babe vote.”
They also make coordinated efforts to knock on doors in lower-income communities and register people to vote there, since they know people with less money are less likely to be able to vote.
“Who can’t turn out to the polls at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday?” Shiva said. “That’s poor people, that’s people who don’t speak English, that’s people who work two jobs. And that’s not fair.”
He said he’s disappointed he can’t vote in the November election. But he’s proud of the work he and other Babe Vote volunteers are doing.
“I think making everyone’s voices heard is a really noble mission,” he said.