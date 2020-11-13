Officials have identified the two people who died in a crash early Wednesday morning on the Ada-Gem county line.
The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway 16 in Ada County, near the Gem County line. Matthew W. Harrison, 28, of Emmett and Adrian C. Booker, 41, also of Emmett, were the two men who died, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Each were the driver and sole occupants of their respective vehicles. The release did not specify how the crash unfolded, but police on Wednesday said it occurred when a pickup traveling north stayed across the center line and collided with another pickup. Both vehicles sustained damage and a fire broke out. Both drivers died on the scene, authorities said.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash, according to the release from the coroner’s office.