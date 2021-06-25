BOISE — Amalgamated Sugar has launched a $25,000 donation challenge to support The Idaho Foodbank’s capital campaign.
The company is encouraging employees, sugar beet growers and the public to increase the impact of their donations by contributing during the month of June, a company news release said.
The Idaho Foodbank is raising funds to pay off the purchase of a larger warehouse and office with its "A Fresh Approach Capital Campaign."
“In the past, our challenge has not been a shortage of food, but a lack of warehouse space,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in the release. “This new warehouse resolves the capacity issue, especially for perishable goods, and improves our ability to distribute food in a timely way to feed Idaho families, seniors, and children facing hunger.”
Amalgamated Sugar will match donations up to $25,000 made by utilizing The Idaho Foodbank’s website payment platform, found at idahofoodbank.org/amalgamated-sugar.