If there are “Snows on Kilimanjaro,” to borrow from the title of Ernest Hemingway’s 1936 short story, I can’t say. The summit has been socked-in since it first appeared on the horizon.
A mass shrouded in clouds rises slowly as I pedal from the Indian Ocean seaport at Tanga, Tanzania, 225 miles slightly uphill to Moshi, a small city nestled in the broad valley at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro.
It’s almost as though I can sense the gravity of the geological juggernaut, the towering 19,341-foot mound, a dormant stratovolcano, the highest peak in all of Africa and the tallest freestanding mountain on Earth.
It’s all in my head, but it’s as though the gravity of the mountain is pulling me into its orbit. Kilimanjaro has for months stood quietly in the back of my mind as another African possibility. Only now has it become a reality, a decision, a newfound resolve.
An internet search leads me to a guide service. An over-talker with commendable English returns my email message. Over the phone, we agree to meet in Moshi to hammer out the dirty details.
Straight away, for more reasons than I can list, I don’t like the cut of his jib. He’s obviously a mountaineer, but he’s obviously not a businessman. I’ve been in similar shoes before, on a shoestring, scrapping together some ragtag enterprise.
Sympathetic, I give the man a lot of rope. He strangles himself with it. On top of too many other issues, I catch him in a little fib.
To his credit, he is professional when I send him packing. I think he’ll get there. Just not with me.
Plan B
Perhaps that’s for the best, because I have an Ace up my sleeve. By chance, two days earlier, I dumbed into a meeting with Simon Mtuy, a lean, towering figure. We spoke briefly outside a hotel, where I, delirious from pedaling all day, was chilling my bicycling boots. He made an impression. Certain that he is a man of some repute, I Googled his name.
Indeed, he’s more than a little famous. Luckily, maybe serendipitously, he’d passed me his phone number. After my Google guide was gone, I immediately call Simon. “Better to talk in person,” he offers.
Minutes later, he rolls up in a classic Africa rig, a white Toyota Land Cruiser. We load my bicycle and make a 20-mile drive to his home, in a village near to the entrance to Kilimanjaro National Park.
Likable and confident, Simon Mtuy has his mess kit in order. He held the record for a round-trip Kilimanjaro ascent, before that incomprehensibly low time was shattered by some other superhuman. He also completed the U.S. Western States 100-mile mountain run, ten years in a row, in a time never more than 24 hours. Make that feat, and you get a belt buckle.
Simon lives on his family farm, perched on a green slope among the rainforest and waterfalls at the foothills of Kilimanjaro. At age 13, he took the vocation that is destiny for many strong men from these parts: He went to work as a humble porter, hauling supplies for the mostly foreign climbing parties just flying in to bag the big summit.
Porters learn the mountain’s secrets, the ins-and-outs of various routes; they develop a keen sense for the whims of the weather, all the while mastering the chain of supplies — gear, food, water, fuel, and much more — everything continuously moving up, and down.
Most of all, these huffing, straining, sweating young men are forged in fire. They develop muscular and cardiovascular strength which would surely place them in the rarified air of the world’s physiological elite.
For those who love it, there’s a career path: Start as a yeoman porter, then progress over the years to the more selective role of summit porter. The more sociable porters can become assistant guides, and assistant guides (who don’t make too many mistakes) become lead guides.
A few of those guides go on to become athletes. Simon Mtuy is one of those rare breeds. He doesn’t guide much anymore, but he has in his stable some of the best who do.
Now 47 years old, but with the pluck of a twenty something, he’s married to an American Ph.D. candidate, together raising two teenage boys and managing a bespoke guide service company.
The family farm is a picturesque paradise. Hass avocado trees, branches bending under the strain of ripe deliciousness, scattered among orchards of coffee beans and mangoes. Rows of crisp lettuce, vegetables galore, and strawberry patches, too. Simon says, “Eat those berries before the birds get ‘em.”
Simon says! He doesn’t have to tell me twice.
For the ascent, I won’t be alone. A two-man Swiss party arrived into Kilimanjaro airport from Zürich. Quintessential Swiss, these men are understated, reserved, precise. Friendly, this duo are also a tad intimidating — they’re über strong, lean, mean, muscle machines. Their shared hobby, ultra-endurance adventure travel, suggests that suffering is their sadomasochistic idea of a swell time.
I have a silly theory that many married men have a special advantage in endurance training: They’re running out of the house to get away from their wives. Either that, or their wives chase them out of the house, and they go run until they think it’s safe to return home.
Goofy theories aside, these guys are definitely in another league, and I have no excuse.
After weighing our gear, and a thorough inspection, our final expedition group includes the two Swiss, two guides, four porters, one camp cook, and, uh, me.
Me. Cowboyin’ it in borrowed clothes. No preparation other than strenuous cycling plus a decent dose of stubborn resolve.
The Marangu Route
It is said that a determined person with above-average fitness could probably summit Kilimanjaro, especially if the pace is “polepole.” Pronounced “po-lay-po-lay,” it’s Swahili for “slow,” but it’s spoken fast. Like so many Swahili words and phrases, it’s fun to roll off the tongue. Catchy, even. Take a moment and say it out loud: POLEPOLE!
Polepole is how almost anyone can summit Kili. Take super-slow steps. Stay a night (or even two) at each of the three lower huts, each spaced about 3,000 vertical feet apart.
We begin at the park entrance gate at 6,000 feet, tap out a six-mile hike through dense, moss-coated rainforest, then acclimate a night at the Mandara Hut at 9,000 feet.
Next day, we trek another six miles up through undulating moorland vegetation, burnt to a blackened crisp by a recent wildfire, to the Horombo Hut at 12,000 feet.
The penultimate stage, Day 3, has us schlepping another five miles through a vast alpine desert to the heady heights of Kibo Hut, otherwise known as Base Camp, at 15,520 feet.
That afternoon, we plot the last push to reach the summit at 19,341 feet. In order to catch that Kilimanjaro sunrise, we agree to rise at midnight, strap on our headlamps, and go for the top.
It’s this last push that gets people who aren’t “polepole.” According to the L.A. Times, good ol’ Jimmy Carter, in 1988, not yet 64 years old, took a shot. He bailed out at Gillman’s Point, at the ridgeline around the crater’s edge, short of the summit by just 700 feet.
Undoubtedly, Former President Carter had respectable fitness, and surely he trekked at a “polepole” pace, but Kilimanjaro still got him.
It’s that air. It gets thin. And cold. Fast.
Go Time
At Base Camp, 15,520 feet, we wake before midnight and promptly stuff some porridge down our pipes. We start scrambling before 1 a.m.
Out the gate, the two Swiss studs set a pace that might appear polepole, but we’re a fair bit more brisk than the other two parties on the mountain at our time, one a group of French, the other a young Brazilian duo.
In the darkness, with headlamps strapped to our skulls, we make our way off the front of all others.
Air pressure is eating me up. The outside has low pressure, but my insides are high pressure. Bowels in an uproar. For the past 24 hours, I was projectile pooping, on top of unprecedented out-of-control flatulence. Pressures equalizing, I suppose.
In my mind I am carefully monitoring my internal “red line,” like the tachometer on a car warns when RPM is too high, risking engine explosion. It’s self knowledge I obtained over the decades, out blowing myself to smithereens, usually on a bicycle.
Blow up in a bicycle race, it just hurts and you go off the back of the pack, alone in pain and shame. Blow up on this mountain, though, it’s a humiliating and possibly complicated rescue.
Again, this is all about pace. The pace of our ascent seems high and I’m trying in the darkness to maintain contact with the well-oiled Swiss machines, our two guides, Jackson and Manasa, and our one summit porter, Emmanuel, a big strong fella toting water and emergency gear.
We’re nearing the top of the ridge, on the edge of the volcanic crater. Wind is calm. Moonlight overhead. I’m playing mind games with myself. I’m on the limit. When do I cry “Uncle?”
In 2018, 21 people died on Kilimanjaro. In 2019, it was 22. I’m not joining the 2020 tally.
In a flash, there’s a break. One of the Swiss starts blasting puke all over the rocks. Wailing, almost.
There we are. Four men with headlamps clinging to a steep rock slope, exchanging glances, watching close-up as a grown man in vibrantly-colored endurance clothing hurls his guts out.
Statistically, it makes sense. One in three climbers reports vomiting on Kilimanjaro’s lofty slopes. It’s a totally normal reaction.
As for me, I’m pleased that my first instinct is genuine concern for the man. That sentiment, though, is quickly replaced by inspiration, bordering on joy. We’re doing a self-inflicted vanity trip here. Yeah, I am hurting, but I am putting in a respectable performance. Right?
Wrong. We crest the top of the ridge, and suddenly I’m not well.
Chest pain. Headache. Dizzy. This is a mild/medium case of altitude sickness. I’m not barfing, but I’m not well. At all.
Stumbling around, I’m cold. The water in my bottles is freezing almost as fast as I can gulp it. Heavy gloves on, double socks, yet still, in my fingertips and toes, a dull ache. I reach in my pack for my third layer of pants. An outer shell. That’s all I’ve got.
Trying to put them over my boots. Headlamp cutting through the darkness, I’m like a toddler struggling on the floor with his trousers. Our assistant guide, Manasa, mothers me a little. Miraculously, the pants slip on! Manasa then puts something in my mouth. Something small and sweet and delicious. Caramel? I get a boost.
We’re moving again when the sun slides up, illuminating a bed of white clouds blanketing the world.
This is our moment of Zen, if ever there was one.
Well up the ridge now, buttery sunlight basting the rocks and ice as we shuffle across two relatively flat ice fields, just a skiff of new snow on top.
There’s the glacier, or what’s left of it, anyway, a shadow of its former self.
Some ice sculptures are still visible, stunningly so, enough to strike modesty into Michelangelo, a reminder of nature’s monopoly on genius.
Much earlier, I’d entertained cocky ideas of a handstand photo on the summit, but now, I’m trash. Phone battery plummeting in the cold. I barely manage a selfie in front of the summit marker.
All the while I suppose I was budgeting my pain. Always mentally measuring, holding enough in reserve to get my butt back down to Base Camp, nearly 4,000 feet below.
Those two Brazilian climbers summited, which is terrific. Just one problem: They couldn’t descend. Further down, they are rescued by porters, then transported for five miles in a stretcher mounted on a suspended unicycle, ushered along by four strapping lads, down to a Park Ranger patiently waiting in a Jeep.
Those super Swiss, though. After a cool fist bump at the ridge level, as was planned, they both RAN DOWN, a marathon really, 26 miles and 13,000 vertical feet of descent, back to the entrance gate. Including the puker, obviously recovered.
That’s why they are the endurance men, and I’m just another average wanker who, thanks to those guides, managed to summit Kilimanjaro.
Next afternoon, back down at Simon Mtuy’s foothills farm, I am welcomed home by everyone on our crew. Both guides, four porters, and the camp cook.
It’s an unforgettable moment. A humble team. I’m a little misty-eyed.
Anyone who says “I” summited Kilimanjaro might be suffering from a case of self-absorption.
On to Kenya, Reflecting
Is Kilimanjaro a tourist peak? The Disneyland of the seven continental summits?
Frankly, I found everything except that strenuous summit day to be fairly breezy. A heckuva lot easier than suffering alone on a bicycle across Africa, surviving on my wits, with zero support team and little or no safety net.
Loaded up and pedaling again, I cycle up from the valley under Kilimanjaro, about 45 miles up a steady grade for 4,000 vertical feet.
Arriving at a quiet, humdrum border station, I stamp out of Tanzania.
On the Kenya side, I am sent straight to the health officials. A COVID-19 test is required for entrance into Kenya, and I am expecting it.
One problem: There’s no testing facility at this tiny border checkpoint. I was supposed to get that test at the hospital, clear back down in the valley from whence I came.
Normally border stress makes my teeth rattle, but I’m feeling light as air. I start pleading in my authentic sweet, smiling voice. Maybe we get more with honey than we do with vinegar?
The agents, seemingly charmed, aren’t buying it. They’re ordering me all the way back down to Moshi to take that test, wait for the pass result, get the certificate, and climb back to the border.
A little dejected, but I’m too high on endorphins to get grumpy. As I make my way back to the bike, I remember I have a certificate in my bag. For climbing Kilimanjaro, it was issued by the park rangers and signed by our lead guide, Jackson.
I don’t know how to feel about that certificate. Seems silly, about as prestigious as a participation trophy. Not something I’d ever hang on a wall. I was thinking I’d toss it once inside Kenya.
I pull it out of my panniers, slightly rumpled, and walk it in to the border health officials. Tell ‘em, “I have a health certificate, right here. See, strong like a horse!”
It’s a long shot. A joke, really.
Their faces turn serious; their interest is piqued. They’re even holding the document carefully, with reverence. They seem to study every detail, as though they hadn’t ever seen one before.
Unbelievably, they accept it as proof of health. Accurate or not, I am stamped into Kenya with a smile.
That night in Loitokitok, over a bottle of Kenyan “White Cap” beer, I decided that I, too, will accept this climbing certificate.
I don’t accept it for me, though.