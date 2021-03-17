It’s a sunny Saturday afternoon, a strong smell of fish wafting through the breeze.
On the wetlands at Dunga Beach, the fish market is in swing, albeit a slow swing. Blackened steel pots set on the ground over small charcoal fires, sliced potatoes boiling in oil. Ladies in shacks standing ready to serve up the catch of the day. Plastic tables, mostly empty, arranged under roofs of corrugated metal sheets, supported by sticks.
Fish and chips on offer. As it is everywhere these days, not many takers.
Twenty-foot wooden skiffs, rode hard and put away wet, are anchored in the marshy beach. At least a dozen of these crafts sitting idle, long canoes with a mast made from lodgepole, only awaiting a sail and a sailor.
In this mess of sun-baked sloops, there are men at work. In the mix, I spot three fellows, hands busy untangling heaps of lightweight net. Each webbed section is maybe a hundred yards long. The net itself is around five feet wide, with flotation material on one edge, small stones for weight tied onto the other edge.
Standing there silently, I’m spying, really. I want to go fishing, but I’m playing it cool. Any half-baked hustler would jump up to take my cash. I want the right crew. Real fishermen.
One of the younger men spots me, and nods my way. The elder of the three, taking the cue, shifts around to greet me.
“KARIBU!”
Karibu is the Kiswahili word for “welcome,” normally delivered with the utmost enthusiasm, one of the first words any visitor picks up. As a white guy wandering around Kenya, presumably with money to burn, I get it constantly. Depending on who’s saying it, “Karibu” can sometimes sound like a worn-out pick-up line, translating loosely to “OPPORTUNITY!”
That opportunity being mostly theirs, of course. Hence the enthusiasm.
“Hello guys. Going fishing today?” Flat affect, I try to sound indifferent.
“No. Today we fix this net. Tomorrow we go out on the water and set it.”
Observing him, I see he moves deliberately, his motions are authentic, confident. He has all the rugged airs of a bonafide fisherman.
I’m still cautious, though. I don’t want a rank amateur out fishing for an extra shilling to talk me into a miserable day on the water.
“So you set the nets tomorrow. And when do you go to gather the fish?”
Head down in the tangled net, seeming less engaged now, he replies. “Monday. When the sun comes up.” He gestures to the eastern horizon with his hand, noncommittal.
Now, it is me who is seeing my opportunity. Still, I sit quietly, letting only the sounds of the gentle breeze and the hoarse squawk of pelican calls fill the air.
I call it the “pregnant pause.” I leave a long, awkward, empty pause in a conversation, let it gestate, and see what pops out. The other guy will invariably fill the silence with whatever train of thought is in his head. It has served me well in many ways.
This time, minutes go by, and no one has spoken a word. This fishermen isn’t taking the bait. I may have met my match.
He doesn’t seem to care, which is perfect. He’s obviously a fisherman, not a tour guide. Breaking the silence, I go ahead and tug the line.
“How about you take me with you. I meet you guys right here on Monday. How much you charge?”
More silence. So much silence, I think I’m about to be turned away.
Finally his eyes meet directly with mine. He replies, cooly, “Twenty-Five.”
He means 2,500 Kenyan Shillings. That’s about $23. Less than the price of a one-day fishing license in most U.S. states.
I’m done with my silly charade. We chat a little more, then agree to meet Monday, just before sunup.
The captain’s name is Maurice. The two young men, meek like most Africans, are his apprentices. They’re all from the Luo tribe.
We all trade smiles and fist bumps, then part ways until Monday.
THE LUO AND THE LAKE
The Luo are the dominant ethnic group in Kenya’s southwest, around Lake Victoria, near the Uganda border. The tribe comprises around a tenth of Kenya’s 52 million inhabitants.
Probably the most famous Luo is Barack Hussein Obama, the first, born in a nearby village called Nyang’oma, circa 1934.
Obama I, through a program which brought some of Kenya’s brightest students to be trained at U.S. universities, would eventually graduate from Harvard with a master’s degree. En route to that achievement, he sired a future U.S. President, born in Hawaii in 1961 as Barack Junior, himself half of a Luo.
Like most indigenous tribes, the Luo have their unique tongue. Dholuo is part of the Nilotic language family. Around 300 years before any Barack Hussein Obamas walked around, the Luo tribe were migrating upriver, walking along the White Nile.
They would settle on the shores of the great lake they call “Nam Lolwe,” which means “Endless water.” It would later be re-christened, blandly, as ‘’Lake Victoria,” in honor of a Queen. That’s the best that some butt-kissing British blokes could do, apparently.
There, the Luo established a fishing village, ‘’Kisumu,’’ which means ‘’place to look for food.’’ Natives have a way of naming places for their utilities. After all, finding food is naturally linked to sensible settlements and survival itself.
Other tribes in Kenya are sometimes known for their principal skill sets. The Kikuyu for farming. The Maasai for herding. The Kalenjin for distance running.
The Luo tribe is synonymous with fishing on the great lake. The fishing outpost at Kisumu would grow to become Kenya’s third largest city, behind Nairobi and Mombasa. With around 400,000 inhabitants, Kisumu city is positioned on a rise overlooking a large bay off Lake Victoria. Today, while local industry has diversified, it remains a place dominated by the Luo and the legacy of the fishermen.
Just three miles from the busy streets of downtown Kisumu, there’s Dunga Beach, where I met Maurice and his men at our launch point. A fisherman’s wharf, this is no beach for sandcastles and sunbathing. A rich but uninviting wetland ecosystem transitions to an expanse of gray water, visible to the horizon. As vast as the water appears from Dunga, this is merely one large inlet on a colossal lake, an expanse of more than 23,000 square miles.
By surface area, Lake Victoria is the largest of the African Great Lakes and the second largest freshwater lake on earth behind Lake Superior. Its waters touch the shores of five countries: Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania.
Indeed, the lake is enormous and the Luo know it best.
MONDAY MORNING
The sun hasn’t yet peeked over the horizon, but a warm morning twilight is basting the placid waters. Shades of soft light illuminate the clouds above. There’s only a faint breath of wind in the air.
Maurice and his two men are early. Loaded and waiting.
Already launched, two other skiffs have set out over the bay, each with one triangular sail raised before a backdrop of the rosy hue of dawn.
Once we push off, Captain Maurice, in a modest voice, gives thanks to Jesus. Maybe for praise and glory, maybe a prayer for good fortune, maybe just an old habit, a superstition. This theme would repeat often throughout the day.
Maurice’s two men get straight to work. One paddle in each man’s hands, fashioned from a single piece of timber. Grip, shaft, blade and tip, all carved from one continuous board.
The wind kicks up as we enter the open bay. Maurice unfurls the sail, a ragged, mud-stained cloth, sewn and sewn again. Wrestling with the horizontal boom, tugging on a rope, suddenly the sail is risen, the wind fills the battens, and nature’s power takes hold.
These sail riggings create elegant lines in a classic style. Called “Lateen,” the medieval design is believed to have been decisive in the earliest days of Mediterranean seafaring.
The sail is fastened on a long yard arm, that arm centered and lashed near the top of the wooden mast, mounted at an angle and running in a fore-to-aft direction. A rope holds one corner of the triangle firmly to the fore.
Arab traders made this simple system commonplace on the Indian Ocean and its environs, where they are a frequent sight, even today. Naturally, the Lateen design made its way inland, too, to these African Great Lakes.
Ropes secure, sail pulling at full power, Maurice turns his eyes toward me. He is grinning, a man in motion, dexterously twirling a knife with a shiny six-inch steel blade. Gesturing toward the old ropes that form the forestay and the backstay, and to the gaff line holding the sail in position, he explains as he mimes:
‘’If the winds become too strong, we start to keel over. I take this knife, I cut one rope, and the whole sail is down.’’
I appreciate knowing this “kill switch” is close at hand. Lake Victoria is known to be downright deadly. Powerful winds can arrive without warning, making massive waves, easily swamping these brittle boats. The Luo have undoubtedly lost a thousand fishermen since their earliest days.
With a smooth pivot, Maurice slides the blade snugly into the tight space between a crossbeam and the hull.
We’re at full speed now, probably making around six knots. A firm breeze on our faces, Dunga Beach receding, open water ahead.
The sail now doing its magic, the two young men pull their paddles and toss them in the hull.
Well offshore, out of sight of the law, the men remove their flimsy orange life vests. It’s getting hot. They’ve been doing the work. I’ve been sitting. My vest stays on.
From the hull, one man hauls up a long piece of weathered timber. Like a large paddle, this is the rudder. He angles it out the back, steering us out toward the position where they placed the nets the morning before.
The other young man is bailing water with a plastic jug. This yacht leaks like a sieve.
The boat is built from wooden slabs, molded into place, with thin strips of metal tacked over most of the seams. It shimmies and bends with each powerful wave. One good, hard hit could smash this baby to tinder in little more than a heartbeat.
We’re scanning the open waters for the buoys. Yesterday, the men tell me, when they set the nets, they attached empty plastic bottles, caps screwed tight. The floaters serve as markers.
The sun is out in force now, flickers of white all over the water; it takes keen eyes to spot those clear plastic bottles on the shimmering surface.
I marvel at how they triangulate their position by lining up distant landmarks. The tall buildings of Kisumu city in the distance and a large mountain peak on the far horizon, matched with another two points in another direction. Dead reckoning, the way crusty seamen and airmen do it, from the days before precise technologies.
At last, we spot a buoy, and soon we’re hovering over the start of the long row of net.
Maurice’s apprentices watch attentively. Their jobs depend on it. He is training his men to do this job without his supervision.
Toward the fore of the skiff, Maurice stands, balancing, pulling up the net, section by section, scanning for trapped fish, then returning the net to the water.
Pointing to his healthy belly, he smiles and says, “Ted, this is why I eat all the ugali!”
Indeed, it looks like work, and work demands fuel. Ugali is the accompaniment of most Kenyan meals, a thick white porridge made from maize, the quintessential carbohydrate for many Africans.
The sail now furled, Maurice’s men alternately bail water and paddle into position. They take their turns lugging net, scanning for fish, then returning the net neatly to the water. Over and over again.
Two hours pass, this “lugging and checking the net” work goes on. Section and section of net are pulled above the waterline. I’m stunned at how few fish are found. Six-inchers, trapped in the web, only sporadically.
There are flotation bits on the top end of the net. Small stones tied to the bottom. This keeps the net in neat vertical position just below the surface.
Once in awhile, the net needs a little untangling before being lowered back into position.
Somehow I envisioned us men sweating, shouting, ecstatically hauling catfish, tilapia, and Nile perch over the port side, wet and slimy, filling the hull to halfway or more.
Instead there’s a lone plastic crate, just a few fish tossed in the bottom. Most are catfish. All are small.
My heart sinks.
Maurice says something about Jesus again. It sounds like gratitude.
Everywhere, especially in the developing world, I wonder about all the hallelujah. I remember how I puzzled about it as an Idaho school kid. As an adult, it mystifies me even more.
Another craft passes nearby, Lateen-style sail hoisted in the air, two men on board. Maurice takes notice, arms animated, exchanging shouts of joy. It’s all unintelligible to me, I don’t know if it’s Kiswahili or the Dholuo tongue. I recognize only one thing: the tone. This is the sweet sound of camaraderie.
We reach the end of our net line. It must have been a mile, if it wasn’t two!
Maurice’s men assume the paddling position once more. Pointing for a heading back from whence we came, the men stroke steadily, upwind, a few miles back to Dunga Beach.
I take a turn at the stick. It’s real work, paddling into a steady headwind, fighting the splash of crashing waves.
Arriving again at the Dunga Beach docks, they seem neither delighted nor disappointed. This was simply a day. This is what was delivered.
Unloading the boat, our plastic crate has around two dozen fish. Bunch of six-inchers, all but one, a catfish coming in at around 14 inches. I don’t want to ask what this haul is worth.
Yet I have to know, what did six hours work today, plus the time untangling the net on Saturday, then a few hours placing the net on Sunday, yield for these three men?
I ask: ‘’Maurice, so, how much can you get for that crate of fish there?’’
He shrugs. ‘’400 shillings, maybe. Thanks be to God.”
That’s not even four dollars.
The real catch of the day, it is now obvious, is me. I pay Maurice, and I tip his men. They are happy, and for that, I am happy.
AT HOME WITH MAURICE AND HIS MOM
Late that afternoon, I meet Maurice again at Dunga. Following along a rocky path to his home, we stroll past rows of respectable homes.
Arriving, inside, we find his elderly mother, Margaret, laying quietly on the bottom level of a bunk bed. The beds rest in the corner of the main room. The only room, it contains all of their living space, kitchen area, and a simple dining table.
There again, he thanks Jesus.
It’s a solid home, metal roof, not a shack nor a mud hut. There is one light socket overhead, but no bulb.
With an aging mother at home, children in school, and fishing yields low, I shudder to think of the future of his Luo tradition on Lake Victoria.
Locals speak of the severe decline in fish count. Some blame climate change, some say it’s waste from local industry, some say it’s pollution from too much development on the shores, many say the fish eat too much plastic, others blame industrial-scale corporate overfishing.
I suppose it all rolls up into a familiar story, the struggle of humans to earn a living off the fat of the land, the ongoing struggle of millennia.
We gather outside the home to pleasant chatter. His mother seems to understand some English.
One of Maurice’s children, a polite boy, arrives and joins us for a photo.
Maurice assures me, “with the blessings of Jesus,” the fishing will get better.