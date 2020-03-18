I had visions of raising my twin daughters to be outdoor adventure girls. And we certainly started out that way when they were wee, with day hikes via kid carrier backpacks in Little Jacks Creek wilderness, car camping at City of Rocks, and winter yurt trips with sleds.
Then they learned to walk and became independent spirits who wanted little or nothing to do with the great outdoors. The other day, one of my 9 year olds told me, “Dad, I am just not an outdoors girl. Can’t you just accept that? And can we go to Target now?”
Meanwhile, my friends’ always-perfect Facebook posts showed their families out kayaking, camping, skiing, rock climbing and fishing.
Instead of giving up completely, we have had to adapt our strategy and presentation.
Instead of going fishing, we go skipping stones in the creek. Instead of going on a hike, we go on a scavenger hunt for things like animal scat, beetles, and owl pellets. And instead of going powder skiing (sigh), we go snowshoeing or sledding (with a hot springs billed as the main event).
Admittedly, most winter trips don’t go as planned. Winter clothes bunch up, mittens are mismatched, snow inevitably overtops boots, and bathroom breaks become logistical nightmares.
But our last two weekend trips went better than expected due to several reasons. First, we had the outing on the family calendar so our girls couldn’t feign surprise and balk. We secured the $7.50 three-day Idaho Park and Ski Pass at a local ski shop in advance (they are also available in Idaho City for cash). The girls also packed their favorite snacks and plenty of water.
Not knowing what the conditions would be like, we loaded both snowshoes (with poles) and sleds in the Rocket Box. Having a book on tape via Audible helped the drive go better on the windy mountain road. We had a barf bucket at the ready in case of car sickness (we learned this the hard way). We had spare mittens to replace water-soaked ones.
The first weekend, we went to Whoop Em Up trailhead, which is 18 miles north of Idaho City on the far side of Mores Creek Summit. We picked the shortest loop, as it is always better to leave them wanting more. Our path included some additional wiggles, as our girls had the most fun tromping up hummocks and then jumping off them into the deep snow.
The next weekend, we only went as far as Idaho City and found some fine sledding and snowshoeing there. There is an official sledding hill at Steamboat Gulch that has a family friendly atmosphere, with folks bringing their camping chairs and BBQ grills. The $10 parking fee supports operating the sledding hill, which is permitted by the Idaho Department of Lands. You do not need a Park and Ski Pass for this area. To get there, go one mile north of Idaho City, turn right on Pine Creek Road and cross the bridge to the Steamboat Gulch parking area.
You can also park at the intersection of Pine Creek Road and Bannock Creek Road (NF-203) and go for a snowshoe up or down Mores Creek. We strapped on snowshoes and walked ¼ mile east on Bannock Creek Road to an open slope on Forest Service land perfect for easy sledding. The hill had been shaped into hummocks from historic mining and is used as an ATV play area in the summer. But under the blanket of snow, there was no dust, tailings or dirt clouds, just soft fluffy snow.
I was thrilled to see my most outdoors-averse daughter drag her sled repeatedly up the slope and scream with glee as she bombed down the run of her choosing, chased by our dog, Tiger Lily. In retrospect, we should have brought one sled for each person, as our girls no longer want to share sleds with their parents. We took along a trash bag to pack our own trash as well as some we found.
After both outings, we went for a soak at The Springs in Idaho City (we made the reservations at the hot springs several days in advance). The mac and cheese and Italian sodas kept our girls from getting hangry on the ride home. On the way back, we kept our eyes peeled for critters and had to dodge some elk that hadn’t yet found their way to the new wildlife underpass underneath Highway 21.
We may not be as hardcore as other families but we still have fun. The exclamation about the snow from my city girl daughter my day: “Dad! This is better than heaven. It’s so fluffy!”
And my girls even forgot about hitting Target on the way home.