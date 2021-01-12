FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain announced in a press release it fired up its new snow guns Saturday night. As a result, the resort was able to open up its new magic carpet and the beginner hill Sunday for the first time this season.
Post holidays, the resort has resumed its normal operating schedule and is open Thursdays through Sundays and holidays through the remainder of the season.
You can book the ski resort privately on the days it’s closed. The base price to rent Soldier Mountain for a day of skiing and snowboarding is $7,500. Any gear rentals are extra. The resort also offers custom foodservice options that can include breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner.
Soldier Mountain is the only ski resort in Idaho you can book privately and among 10 such ski areas in the U.S., including Anthony Lakes in Oregon, Turner Mountain and Showdown in Montana, and Beaver Mountain and Eagle Point in Utah.
Established in 1947, Soldier Mountain is a family-friendly mountain resort located near Fairfield, Idaho, in the Soldier Mountains of the Sawtooth National Forest about two hours from Boise. During winter, the ski area offers 35 named trails on the front of the mountain and snowcat skiing and snowboarding on 2,000 acres of adjacent backcountry. During summer and fall it boasts four brand new mountain biking trails. Soldier Mountain has two chairlifts reaching an altitude of up to 7,177 feet and a magic carpet. Its lodge restaurant serves homemade fare while The Fox Den Pub provides guests with a cozy spot to hang out after a great day on the mountain. Camping spots are available at the end of the resort’s parking lot at Pioneer Campground and along the road beyond, and motel lodging and vacation rentals are available in Fairfield about 10 miles away.
Like all Ski Idaho resorts, Soldier Mountain is implementing the National Ski Areas Association’s “Ski Well, Be Well” program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, so facemasks will be required in lift lines and the lodge when not dining or drinking.
Please check the website at soldiermountain.com and its Facebook page (fb.com/SoldierMountain) for updates, lift ticket prices, and other details.