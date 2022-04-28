Ski season has wrapped up although you wouldn’t know it if you have been up in the hills lately. Both Brundage and Bogus closed a few weeks ago and since then they have both been receiving a bunch of snow.
Last week ,my wife and I cross-country skied at Ponderosa Park in McCall. There was still enough snow to get around, but just barely. There hasn’t been any grooming at Ponderosa for several weeks. There are some thin spots and falling isn’t much fun.
We tried Bear Basin Nordic up by the Little Ski Hill but the parking lot hadn’t been plowed in several weeks and there was 2 feet of soft wet snow to get stuck in. Snow shoes would be the better option. With all the snow you won’t be hiking in the high country for a month or two and skiing is a little hit or miss.
There still places to visit and one of my favorite places to visit during this time of year is Balanced Rock south of Buhl. Everybody has seen a picture of Balanced Rock but not that many people go out of their way to check it out. This is the time to do it before it gets too hot.
Balanced Rock is a 40-ton rock carved by thousands of years of wind and rain. It stands 48 feet tall and sits on a pedestal just 3 feet wide. It’s a pretty drive in the spring. It is nice to see the desert greening up and spring is a great time to visit before hot summer heat and wind hits the area.
The rock sits just off the Castleford/Glenns Ferry Road. There is a small parking area on the south side of the road. You have a short steep scramble up some loose rock to reach the base of Balanced Rock. It is a short climb but worth it.
Just a half mile east down the road is Balanced Rock Park. This small park is located on Salmon Falls Creek Canyon. It is a regular oasis in the middle of the desert. A pretty nice creek flows through the canyon. Fish and Game stock it regularly. There are several picnic areas and camping is available. You can hike about a mile or so up the canyon. It is a nice easy hike.