I’ve been listening a lot to my old albums lately. I’ve got quite a few but not nearly as many as I’d like to have. Flipping through the stacks to find just the one I wanted to hear was getting a little frustrating, so I proposed the job of alphabetizing them to my 11-year-old granddaughter, Julia.
After a little quibbling about the pay scale, she went to work divvying them up and began making smaller stacks of the bigger ones. Under the masking tape strip labeled “A-B-C” at the far left side of the living room sofa are my Beatles albums. And since the project has sort of stalled, I’ve been eyeing the Fab Four as they appear on the “Magical Mystery Tour” album for the past week.
Every time I glance over, I think and sing to myself one of my favorite Beatles tunes: “All You Need Is Love.” Such a simple five-word line. And I can’t think of anything more true or salient for these times we’re going through, can you? Thanks, you guys.
And for this week’s edition of “Shining A Light,” I can’t think of anything more apropos. First, we have Linda Peterson who makes Bereavement Bears to give solace and comfort to those who remain here after their loved ones have gone on.
And then there is soon-to-be centenarian Ethlyn Christensen who has a special birthday wish I think we can all help her with.
Bereavement Bears
When Linda Peterson and her husband moved to the area nine years ago, she was a bit restless. Retired, she wanted to do something, and thought she might be able to help out in hospice work as a volunteer. As she finished up and handed in her paperwork at a local hospice, the woman at the desk asked if she knew anybody who sews. “I have someone who wants bears made out of the clothes of their deceased loved one,” the woman said.
Peterson had found her new calling.
“My mom had taught me to sew when I was big enough to reach the pedals on the sewing machine,” Peterson said. She found a pattern she’d kept from making bears for her own kids when they were little and … the rest is history.
She’s been making the bears for Keystone Hospice for the past 3+ years and has tallied more than 850. “It takes me about and hour and a half to do a bear,” Peterson said. “It’s a lot of fun for me.”
While most items of clothing that become bears are blouses or shirts, Peterson said every once in a while she’ll get a blanket or a pair of pants. Once, she got a request to make bears for all of a deceased grandpa’s grandkids with specific instructions. “They wanted the bears to be wearing denim pants with pockets. When they were done they stuck sticks of Juicy Fruit gum in the pockets. That’s what their grandpa always did for them,” she said.
Another time, a family requested the bears all had mustaches. “I had fake fur and put little white mustaches on them,” Peterson said. “Little things make a big difference.”
Mostly, though, she doesn’t know her clients or anything about them, unless they send her a thank-you note or pictures of the bears with their new owners. And that’s fine by her because she also likes to stay behind the scenes. “I try to be anonymous,” she said.
“This is just kind of my way of giving back. There is no charge for the bears,” she said. Peterson said she thinks she knows why the bears hold so much meaning for those left behind.
“Somebody told me once that it gives them something physical to hold on to,” she said.
Abbi Henstra is the community liaison for Keystone Hospice and gets to see the end result of Peterson’s work. “I’m lucky — I get to deliver the bears,” Henstra said.
Often, people become overwhelmed with emotion when they first set eyes on the bear. “We’ve had people just sob,” she said. “It’s a precious keepsake. … I mean, it’s their clothing.”
Once, there were 20 grandkids who lost their beloved grandparent, Henstra said, “and they had one made for each of them. … It’s a bummer she doesn’t get to see it … how it lights up the day.”
Honk your horn for Ethlyn
Once upon a time, about 100 years ago in Osborn, Kansas, Lloyd and Elsie Gray had a little baby: Ethlyn Eileen.
The family moved to Long Beach, California in 1935, Ethlyn graduated from Wilson High in 1939 — and married the love of her life in 1940: Edwin Stanley Christensen.
They had three sons who are now deceased. She still does have her “daughter-in-love” Carol, her granddaughter, Lorri, her grandson, Dean and his wife Twila, and their sons Christopher and Thomas and their families. Oh, and she also has eight great-great grandchildren.
Ethlyn, who everyone calls “Noni,” has lived a life in her 100 years — and then some.
Here are some things to know about her:
About 50 years ago, she and Edwin invented “The Sky Hook,” a tool that helps people lift really heavy things. It is still sold all over the world to companies such as Boeing, Intel, Ford and General Motors, to name a few.
She used to ride a Harley of her own.
She handmade her own ethereally beautiful dolls.
But what I really want you to know about Noni is her address, because what she is really wishing for on this milestone of a milestone of birthdays, is a car parade.
So let’s all do it! Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, the parade of horn honking, happy birthday singing (this is a song we all know oh, so well!), kiss blowing, waving, and lots and lots of smiling is scheduled to slowly roll past Noni’s place: 1110 Feltham Peak Drive in Emmett (staging is at Carberry School).
Go! And honk for love! It’s all you need.