Personnel from Fish and Game's McCall and Nampa Hatcheries will be releasing more than 9,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during September.
Boise River — Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge; Aug. 31, Sept. 21; 1,080/1,080
Boise River — Eagle Road to Middleton; Aug. 31, Sept.21; 1,080/1,080
Browns Pond (McCall) — Sept. 14, 500
Fischer Pond (Cascade) — Sept. 14, 500
Indian Creek (Caldwell) — Sept. 14, 200
Indian Creek (Kuna) — Sept. 14, 300
Lowman (10-mile) Ponds — Sept. 14, 600
Marsing Pond — Aug. 31, 450
McDevitt Pond (Boise) — Sept. 21, 900
Meadow Creek Pond (New Meadows) — Sept. 14, 500
Ol’ McDonald Pond (Council) — Sept. 14, 500
Riverside Pond (Garden City) — Sept. 21, 900
Settlers Park Pond (Meridian) — Sept. 21, 250
Wilson Springs (Nampa) — Aug. 31, Sept. 14; 250/250
Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) — Aug. 31, Sept. 14; 400/400
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.