trout stocking7811.jpg

Trout stocking, South Fork of the Payette River.

 Vicky Osborn/Idaho Fish and Game

Personnel from Fish and Game's McCall and Nampa Hatcheries will be releasing more than 9,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during September.

Boise River — Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge; Aug. 31, Sept. 21; 1,080/1,080

Boise River — Eagle Road to Middleton; Aug. 31, Sept.21; 1,080/1,080

Browns Pond (McCall) — Sept. 14, 500

Fischer Pond (Cascade) — Sept. 14, 500

Indian Creek (Caldwell) — Sept. 14, 200

Indian Creek (Kuna) — Sept. 14, 300

Lowman (10-mile) Ponds — Sept. 14, 600

Marsing Pond — Aug. 31, 450

McDevitt Pond (Boise) — Sept. 21, 900

Meadow Creek Pond (New Meadows) — Sept. 14, 500

Ol’ McDonald Pond (Council) — Sept. 14, 500

Riverside Pond (Garden City) — Sept. 21, 900

Settlers Park Pond (Meridian) — Sept. 21, 250

Wilson Springs (Nampa) — Aug. 31, Sept. 14; 250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) — Aug. 31, Sept. 14; 400/400 

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

