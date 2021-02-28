BOISE — SelectHealth announced in a press release it wants to help 20 community supporting organizations by awarding them with $3,000 cash and a marketing package worth over $10,000 to further their cause.
Any organization who may qualify to apply. Submissions for the award are being accepted now through Feb. 28, 2021 at selecthealthawards.org.
A wide range of organizations have received the SelectHealth Awards since it was first introduced in 2011. Last year’s winners represented a wide variety of causes including community gardens, mental health classes, fitness classes for those in recovery, and free medical services.
“It is an honor to work with so many positive nonprofits throughout the state,” said SelectHealth Business Development Manager Jon Larkin. “We are continually inspired by the recipients and all they do to make our communities better places to live.”
In addition to offering a cash grant, SelectHealth will develop marketing materials including a video vignette for each awardee to help promote their organization and cause.
For more information and to apply, visit selecthealthawards.org.
About SelectHealth
SelectHealth® is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 930,000 members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.