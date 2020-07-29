Hunters are reminded that Sandhill crane tags and swan tags will be available first-come, first-served starting at 10 a.m. MDT, August 1 at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, online at idfg.idaho.gov, or by calling 800-554-8685.
Because Aug. 1 falls on a Saturday, hunters will will not be able to purchase tags at Fish and Game offices until Monday, Aug. 3, so the best option for purchasing tags over the weekend will be online, over the phone, or at license vendors.
This year marks the first time that Idaho will have a swan season. Hunting opportunity will be limited to Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, and Benewah counties in northern Idaho, and just 50 tags are available. The season runs Oct. 19 through Dec. 1. Hunters should note that there is a mandatory check and report for anyone who harvests a swan.
Sandhill crane seasons begin September 1-15 or September 16-30, depending on tag type. Hunting occurs in eastern Idaho with one of the purposes to help reduce crop damage.
Hunters can find additional information about Sandhill crane and swan hunting in the 2020-2021 Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules brochure, which includes season information for waterfowl, Sandhill crane, swan, dove and crow. The brochure is available at Fish and Game license vendors and online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/migratory.