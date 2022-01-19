It’s been a colder winter so far in Boise and the Treasure Valley, with varying amounts of snow cover and ice blanketing trails in the valley and the foothills.
Below-freezing temperatures at night and close-to-freezing temperatures during the day under the dreaded inversion layer have been keeping that stubborn ice and snow-cover in place. In some places, quite frankly, the frozen trails have been quite slippery and treacherous with an uneven surface from people walking, running and biking on them when they thaw in the heat of the afternoon.
At times like this, it might seem challenging to pick an ideal spot for winter hiking.
One of my favorite go-to spots is Ann Morrison Park. Several years ago, Boise Parks and Recreation opened the spacious 153-acre park to off-leash dogs from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28. It’s a wonderful option for big-running dogs to roam free in the park, run around and play with other dogs, and flush the ducks and geese from the expansive lawns in the park.
With my big-running pointer, Huck, I can do a big walk around the perimeter of Ann Morrison Park and get double-duty from my outing — plenty of exercise for Huck and a pleasant, easy hour-long light exercise walk for me and my family.
While the main Greenbelt trail runs along the Boise River on the northern side of Ann Morrison Park for 8/10ths of a mile, you can easily walk 2-3 miles by touring the perimeter of the park, maybe stop by the pedestrian bridge area to let your pup get a drink from the Boise River, and continue your tour of the park.
Ann Morrison also has the smaller, fenced 5.4-acre Treasure Valley Dog Island area for people who might not trust their dog to run free in the larger park, and a smaller fenced “shy dog” area for pups that may not be all that social.
Even if you’re not a dog owner, I heartily recommend checking out Ann Morrison Park for a winter walk. Right now, the park has some thin patches of snow and ice, so wearing some type of boots is a good idea. Bundle up for the cold, too. Winter hats and gloves are key. Park on the east side of the park (access from Americana Boulevard) or the west side (access from Capital Boulevard) or even start in the middle. Your call.
Take your time and explore the edges of the park perimeter, and you’ll be amazed how big it is. You’ll see a variety of bird life along the little creeks and canals and natural areas. And you’ll see great blue herons, geese, ducks and maybe an occasional bald eagle flying overhead.
Be sure to share the park respectfully with disc golfers. Ann Morrison’s 18-hole disc golf course is popular in the winter. Watch for where people might be setting up to “tee-off” and stay out of their way. There’s plenty of room for everyone.
Remember. there are more options for walking dogs in local parks that may have off-leash dog opportunities. Sometimes there are specific times when you can let your dog run free off-leash; be sure to check on those details to avoid getting a citation.
Here are four more options for winter hikes:
• Eagle Island State Park — This is another one of my favorite winter go-to spots. After entering the park, follow signs to a trailhead and parking area on the east end of the park for walking on a graveled trail along the North Channel of the Boise River. This is a tranquil place to walk for about a mile or so, and then you can circle back on a trail that winds through a natural area back to the trailhead, or follow a trail across Eagle Island to the south, and walk the river’s edge along the south channel. To tour both river trails, it takes about 2 hours and you’ll cover 5.5 miles. Watch for kingfishers, great-blue herons, ducks and bald eagles on your walk.
• Eagle Greenbelt loop — Between Glenwood Street and Eagle Road, the Eagle Greenbelt is a pretty place to walk that’s chock full of wildlife and scenic vistas. You can park near Bardenay or in Nancy Merrill Park on the west side or park by Glenwood and Marigold at the Greenbelt parking lot to start your walk from the east side. It’s 9.2 miles to do the full loop from Glenwood to Eagle Road, or you can short-cut the loop by crossing the pedestrian bridge and doing a shorter distance from your starting point. You’ll see similar types of wildlife on this walk — kingfishers, great-blue herons, ducks and bald eagles. Be sure to leash your pet near the heron rookery and bald eagle nesting area near the paved path behind the Boise Wastewater plant. Come March and April, this rookery comes alive with cormorants and herons sharing nesting areas in the cottonwood trees.
• Snake River Trail, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area — You can approach the Snake River trail from the east end, via the Swan Falls Road south of Kuna to Swan Falls Dam, or from the west via Celebration Park. Either trailhead works great, depending on what you want to see and do. The trail surface is sandy, rocky and hard-packed gravel — ideal for winter conditions. For kids, I’d recommend starting from the county-owned Celebration Park so you can show them ancient Native American petroglyphs carved in the rocks and educational signs about the Bonneville Flood. And then take a hike upstream to Halverson Lake or just enjoy the walk along the river. It’s about 5.8 miles from Celebration Park to tour Halverson Lake and back. It’s 10 miles and change if you were to walk to the east trailhead on the Snake River trail and back to Celebration Park (roughly 5 miles each way).
There are lots of options to explore here. If you walk the river trail, you’ll see a cool old rock house about 3 miles from either trailhead. Be sure to bring a lunch and plenty of water if you’re planning on doing a full-day outing. Although it’s too early for birds of prey to be nesting in the NCA, you still may see golden eagles, ferruginous hawks, red-tailed hawks, Swainson’s hawks, prairie falcons, ducks and other waterfowl on your walk. Bring your binoculars.
• Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve — The trails in Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve in west Boise are well-graveled for year-round use. It’s accessed from either Chinden Boulevard by Marigold or Maple Grove and McMillan. The main reason to visit Hyatt Hidden Lakes is to check out the waterfowl and songbirds in the reserve or to take pictures of wildlife. So be sure to bring your binoculars and camera. But it’s also just a pleasant place to explore for a short walk. If you were to tour the whole reserve, you’d walk about 1.5 miles around the perimeter of the wetlands and ponds. If you’re just learning about ducks and waterfowl, you might bring a bird guide with you. There are many different species of ducks that frequent the area — cool learning opportunity. The species will change as more birds pass through the area this spring during migration season. Note: no dogs are allowed in Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve since it’s mainly a wildlife area and walking area.