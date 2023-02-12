Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s hard to imagine a better month-long trip with friends: dancing, camping under the stars, catching large trout and seeing some of the grandest mudpots, geysers and hot pools in the world.

“It was a classic road trip with buddies,” said Luke Murphy.

James J. Murphy

Born in Ireland, James J. Murphy grew up in Butte, becoming a successful businessman. At the age of 23 he traveled to Yellowstone with friends, recording the adventure in his journal.
A Century in Yellowstone

Douglas Westfall’s book is set to be printed this spring.
Yellowstone River postcard

An undated postcard shows a stagecoach near the Upper Falls of the Yellowstone River. Dudes could hire transportation while “sagebrushers” were those traveling on their own.
Old Faithful 1923 photo

Old Faithful Geyser erupts next to the Old Faithful Inn in this 1923 Yellowstone photo.

Recommended for you

Load comments