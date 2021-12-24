Record Exchange Top 10 Dec 24, 2021 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 210628_Look_01_0157_ret1a — retouched, no grade_NewColV2.tif Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “30,” Adele2. “INSIDE (The Songs),” Bo Burnham3. “Madvillainy,” Madvillain4. “Abbey Road,” The Beatles5. “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar 6. “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” Kid Cudi7. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio8. “Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss9. “Currents,” Tame Impala10. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cudi Alison Krauss Robert Plant Chosen Good Kid M.a.a.d. City Abbey Road Adele Recommended for you Load comments