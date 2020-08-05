Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Use the Idaho Fish Planner on the Fish and Game website to review stocking history of your favorite water and when the next stocking will occur: idfg.idaho.gov.
- Boise River – (Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge); Aug. 10, 24; 1,440/1,440
- Boise River – Eagle Road to Middleton; Aug. 3, 24; 720/720
- Boise River, Middle Fork; Aug. 10; 1,750
- Boise River – North Fork; Aug. 3, 17; 1,750/1,750
- Lowman (10-mile) Ponds; Aug. 3; 600
- Marsing Pond; Aug. 3; 450
- Payette River, Middle Fork; Aug. 3, 17; 750/750
- Payette River – South Fork; Aug. 3, 17; 1,750/1,750
- Silver Creek (Crouch); Aug. 3, 17; 750/750
- Wilson Springs (Nampa); Aug. 3, 17; 250/250
- Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa); Aug. 3, 17; 400/400