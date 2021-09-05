We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Michelle Bliss’ photography project quickly morphed into an act of love and a way to highlight the human experience during trying times.
BOISE—During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, local photographer Michelle Bliss began photographing Treasure Valley residents, capturing their lives and experiences. What started as an offering of love and a way to break up the monotony of the onset of the pandemic quickly morphed into an act of love and a way to highlight the human experience during trying times.
Bliss’ work is now an outdoor exhibit, “Porch Story Project: Life During A Pandemic,” featured at JUMP’s GRNDS Front Lawn through the month of September.
Through her photographs, Bliss gives a small window into the lives and experiences from the pandemic life of 47 families and individuals throughout the Treasure Valley. She began photographing people in April of 2020, visiting them at their homes on their porches. Some of the photographs and stories may be viewed at porch-story.com/stories.
In a collaboration with Bliss, Story Story Night has invited several of the photographed families to take stage to share their collective experiences during Story Story Porch Night on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the outdoor amphitheater at JUMP. For tickets or to learn more, visit storystorynight.org.