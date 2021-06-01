Diversion Reservoir, the small reservoir below Lucky Peak Dam that’s popular for local paddling, has been full for about a month.
There haven’t been too many takers because the water is toe numbing, like just barely 50 degrees. But as the weather warms up, paddle boarders, kayakers and canoeists are starting to use the close-to-home reservoir more frequently.
If you paddle from Discovery Park to near Diversion Dam (look for the warning buoys) and back, it’s almost a four-mile stretch.
The reservoir is considered a “practice” reservoir for newbie paddlers because there’s an eddy line and moderate current right off the Park launch site. It gives paddlers a chance to feel moving current and how to deal with it.
The paddle downstream, which is out and back, can be ended at anytime depending on the boarder’s or kayaker’s endurance.
A lot of paddlers just stay in the vicinity of the Park to get their experience. Speaking of practice, my wife and I used Diversion Reservoir to introduce our retriever pup to riding in the canoe and it worked out fairly well except when an occasional duck would flush from the shoreline. We had to brace ourselves for a rocking canoe.
While the surface water in Lucky Peak Reservoir can be in the higher 50s, water in Diversion Reservoir can be some of the coldest around because if comes out of the bottom of Lucky Peak Dam. So, use caution, and always wear a life jacket for safety and insulation in case you take a swim.
Have fun learning to paddle.
Get there: From I-84 east take the Highway 21 exit for Idaho City. Discovery Park is only 10 minutes up the road on the right. You’ll need to pay a day-use fee of $7. If you have the Idaho State Parks sticker on your car (the one you can get when you renew or register your vehicle registration,) entry is free.