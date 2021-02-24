Storm clouds, rough surf, winds and slightly colder temperatures. It doesn’t sound like a tourist ad for visiting the Oregon Coast, but March is one of my favorite times to get an ocean fix for a change of pace in the winter.
Although summer and fall are favorite times for most to be on the coast, late winter and early spring offers less crowds, a better chance to get a state parks campsite, really neat photo opportunities because of the blustery weather and whale watching.
There are two peak gray whale migration seasons to know for the best whale watching in Oregon — from March through May and from mid-December through mid-January.
First of all, I’ve got an RV with a furnace, kitchen appliances and a warm bunk. That makes it easy. State parks have electric and water hookups. My wife and I tried visiting the coast in winter camping in a tent. It didn’t work out very well. Holed up in a tent in a week of rain doesn’t cut it as a vacation.
Despite finicky weather, the coast offers incredible beach hiking and camping. If you don’t have an RV, try renting a yurt. Yurting is a great way to camp in the off season. If all else fails, get a motel room.
You’ll definitely be beach hiking in three layers but it’s worth it. And, it’s not all gloomy weather. We’ve had fabulous sunny days on the coast in March.
Check out Oregon State Parks: stateparks.oregon.gov.
Plan your trip closely. Watch the weather before heading out from Treasure Valley. Oregon’s Blue Mountains can be treacherous.
Can’t wait to do some beachcombing.