The stark white head and tail of the mature bald eagle popped out dramatically against the dark blue waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir.
It was a quick, surprising sighting of the magnificent bird. The eagle landed on a power pole near Lucky Peak Dam. Was it taking a break after patrolling the waters of the reservoir for kokanee or trout?
Up the road a piece, mule deer grazed on the sagebrush hill along Highway 21. Winter range on both sides of the highway lure big game animals during the cold months.
On the way out of town last week, at the corner of Warm Springs Avenue and Highway 21, a robust raven commanded a perch on a lamp post as if it was its personal throne.
A simple drive along Highway 21 out of Treasure Valley this time of the year can be a wildlife adventure, and it’s just a great way to get out of the house.
A week before, on the same drive, a herd of elk grazed in a field on the opposite side of the road from the cafe on Hill Top Summit.
A drive can be from Diversion Dam up to Spring Shores Marina, about 15 miles depending on where you start in the valley.
There are hiking trailheads along the way at the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, administered by Idaho Fish and Game. You can also stroll along the vast shoreline of the reservoir at Spring Shores.
My checklist for the short drive is: mule deer, ravens, various hawks, elk, eagles, quail and doves.
Get out and enjoy Idaho’s wildlife, but also give them a wide berth because the animals are struggling to get through the winter.