The stark white head and tail of the mature bald eagle popped out dramatically against the dark blue waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir.

It was a quick, surprising sighting of the magnificent bird. The eagle landed on a power pole near Lucky Peak Dam. Was it taking a break after patrolling the waters of the reservoir for kokanee or trout?

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

