Pronghorns were bedded down in the lush, green meadow near Bear Valley Creek on our July drive staring cautiously at the passing cars and trucks vehicle on the road to Boundary Creek boat launch.
The road, which goes through Bear Valley, north of Lowman, gets a lot of traffic in July with whitewater boaters heading to launch on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
It was a surprising sight in Bear Valley, where you wouldn’t expect to see pronghorns, but the animals are migrating from Sawtooth Valley and the Marsh Creek meadows closer to the edge of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
Bear Valley has always been known as a wildlife watching area in the summer with deer, elk and sandhill cranes, but pronghorns are an added attraction. They are moving into new territory looking for the lush vegetation in high mountain meadows. We always think of pronghorns as desert animals but they are just as at home in the high country, upwards of 7,000 feet in elevation.
I like the Challis area’s Bureau of Land Management’s theme in a recent parade, “See more pronghorns.”
Bear Valley is on the Idaho Fish and Game’s list of watchable wildlife sites and also offers opportunities to see and photograph waterfowl, shorebirds, songbirds, raptors, mountain bluebirds, and maybe salmon.
The area is beautiful featuring mountain meadows and forests of douglas fir and lodgepole pine, and plenty of camping areas.
The best time to see wildlife in the valley is July through September, and maybe you’ll hit a grand slam and see pronghorns, elk and mule deer.
Get there by taking Highway 21 from Boise to Lowman and keep heading toward Stanley. Keeping driving the highway until you hit Forest Service Road 579 and taking it to Bruce Meadows and Bear Valley. Start looking for wildlife. Early morning and late evening is best for seeing wildlife.
Take the binoculars and camera.