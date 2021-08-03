We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A touring kayaker crosses Upper Priest Lake on a backcountry paddling adventure that is unforgettable.
The narrow waterway leading from North Idaho’s Priest Lake to Upper Priest Lake is a paddling adventure that unfolds with dramatic mountain scenery unforgettable for touring kayakers and canoeists.
The waterway, called the Thorofare, takes paddlers from busy, touristy 23,000-acre Priest Lake to the secluded 1,300-acre upper lake with campsites only reached by water or backpacking.
It’s one of the premier canoe/kayaking camping adventures in the West at the base of 7,600-foot Selkirk Mountain peaks, and my absolute favorite canoe trip in Idaho. I’ve only done it once and keep wanting to go back. It takes a lot of planning.
Besides the scenery, it’s a perfect trip for beginners getting started in canoe and kayak camping.
Canoeists and kayakers launch from the white, sandy beaches of the Lionhead unit of Priest Lake State Park or the U.S. Forest Service’s Beaver Creek Campground and paddle a short ways on the big lake to enter enter the 2-mile waterway.
Mornings are the best time to launch because ski boats aren’t on the big lake yet and the water is usually glassy.
Within minutes, paddlers are cruising along the Thorofare and leaving behind signs of civilization, like lake-side cabins and state park campsites, and entering the Upper Priest lake Scenic Area, which is protected from development.
There’s the sweet smell of cedar, hemlock and white pine. Lime-green, velvety mossy banks line the way along the Thorofare. Paddlers who are a little stealthy have a good chance of seeing moose, bald eagles, white-tailed deer, bear and waterfowl .
The 2 1/2 to 3 miles to the upper lake, depending on where kayakers launch on the big lake, is easy paddling with little current.
In no time, paddlers are breaking out of the narrow tree-lined waterway onto Upper Priest Lake and experience solitude not soon forgotten.
Getting there: It’s a long day’s drive from Treasure Valley to Priest Lake, about 480 miles. To make it a more leisurely trip, it’s best to camp somewhere along the way, such as at Ponderosa State Park in McCall, Heyburn State Park near Plummer or Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. You’ll definitely need camping reservations at the busy Lionhead Unit of Priest Lake State Park or U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.
From Boise, take state highway 55 and U.S. 95 north to Sandpoint. Take U.S. 2 west to Priest River and turn north on state highway 57 about 30 miles to Priest Lake.
This trip should definitely be on a paddler’s bucket list. Make that a bailing bucket list.