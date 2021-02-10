It’s always fun to discover a new place to take a stroll, and there are plenty of them in Idaho from the high desert to mountain ridges.
That’s why it was a pleasant surprise to take a downriver turn at the Guffey Bridge at Celebration Park, rather than taking my usual turn upriver.
In 40 something years of hiking along the Snake River at Celebration Park, I’ve either gone upstream to Halverson Lake and Swan Falls Dam, or across the bridge to the pinnacles on south side of the river.
My wife and I, and the dog, drove to the Guffey Bridge last week for a quick afternoon hike. I was looking at going upriver on the south side of the Snake River when I noticed a couple of islands downstream from the Guffey Bridge.
Off we went hiking downstream on a very rough four-wheel-drive road.
Walking downstream, you get a different view of the bridge and pinnacles on the other side of the river.
One thing about the downriver stroll — there is a lot less use than upstream from Celebration Park. There’s lots of bird watching along the river and off the islands. Golden eyes, coots, geese and herons make a racket. We saw some raptors catching air waves off the rimrock cliffs and a few cottontails darting through the sage. Some hawks were doing loop-de-loops together. Maybe they were mating rituals. That happens in late winter and early spring in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.
Much of the road goes through the same type of terrain as hiking from Celebration Park upstream toward Swan Falls Dam, but it’s along a dirt road that gets some vehicle traffic.
We walked about a half mile downstream before it crossed private land, and turned back. Beyond the private property is Birds of Prey Area lands and property labeled Idaho Fish and Game land. Nothing is posted.
If you’re looking for a longer hike, I don’t recommend this road because of the property. But, if you would like a short stroll with lots of bird watching, it would be OK.
Getting there: canyonco.org/project/celebration-park/.
Have fun discovering new views of the Snake River and desert rimrock. They are out there.