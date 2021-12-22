Trails around Lake Lowell near Nampa offer excellent wildlife watching and photography.
The lake is beautiful with ice, snow and reflections from clouds and a low-lying sun crossing the horizon.
Lake Lowell is part of the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge and surrounded by huge stretches of wooded areas. It’s a place where bald eagles, snow geese, Canada geese and other varieties of waterfowl stop for refuge each winter. So, it’s a perfect place for a family to take refuge from the busy holidays and refresh with nature.
During this holiday season I give thanks for the people who had the foresight to save such important natural areas in our nation’s wildlife refuges. There are so many federal refuges to visit across the country and right here in Idaho.
It’s good idea to buy a Federal Duck Stamp, formally known as the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, to support the refuge system. The stamp must be purchased to hunt for migratory waterfowl such as ducks and geese. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the stamp is also used to gain entrance to federal refuges that normally charge for admission. It is also a collectable and a means to raise funds for wetland conservation. About 98 percent of the proceeds of each sale goes to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund, which finances wildlife refuges. The stamp can be found at U.S. Post Offices or online.
OK, back to Lake Lowell. The refuge has a variety of trails:
Nature Trail — A half-mile, unpaved, self-guided loop near the Visitor Center. There is an adjacent wildlife-viewing blind. It is designated as a walking trail, so walking dogs, biking, and horseback riding are not allowed.
Centennial Trail — A 1.2-mile ADA-accessible historical interpretive trail from the Visitor Center to the viewing platform at the west end of the Upper Dam. It is also designated as a walking trail only.
Observation Hill Trail — A 3.25-mile loop west of the Visitor Center. There is an adjacent wildlife-viewing platform. The trail can be accessed from the Visitor Center parking lot or from the parking lot at the top of the entrance road. Walking leashed dogs, jogging, biking, and horseback riding are allowed on this loop.
Winter at Lake Lowell is an awesome experience. The mood of the lake changes throughout the day as the sun passes over.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!