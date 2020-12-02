Game trails unlock a mystery of what’s going on in the mountains and desert.
Here’s a small deer track indicating a young animal is using the trail. Is this the first fall the young critter is on its own?
Over here is a pile of elk droppings showing that the big game animals are grazing on the open hillsides.
Canine tracks could be a coyote that patrols the trail each night.
Hiking game trails in winter is a good way to get out, walk in places few other hikers venture, and open a book on nature.
On a whim last week I decided to scout the ravines going off Arrowrock Reservoir for chukars and ruffed grouse. It didn’t pay off because after seeing the countryside up close I knew there wouldn’t be any upland birds in the area.
But what I did learn was what a neat adventure game trails can provide. They are not maintained trails except, I guess you can say, by deer and elk and their standards aren’t up to the national hiking association.
The trails are narrow, washed out and steep in places. Some just deadend.
But, if you mosey along slowly, stop for frequent breaks to scan the hills and just keep track of where you are going, the outing can be rewarding. Look back every once in a while to make sure you don’t lose the trail. It looks differently on the way back.
It was rewarding because I saw views of Arrowrock Reservoir and rimrock cliffs from a totally different angle than just driving along the Middle Fork (Arrowrock) Road. And the winter light, clouds and sky provided a dramatic backdrop for photos.
Game trails can be found everywhere and anywhere in Idaho’s deserts and mountains. Ones that follow streams offer even more opportunities to see tracks in the mud.
So the next time you see a game trail heading up a canyon, follow it and learn about what critters are around.