The Snake River in the Morley Nelson Birds of Prey Natural Conservation Area is a treasure for jet boaters and rafters.
The river from Swan Falls Dam to Celebration Park cuts through a basalt canyon with cliffs rising 700 feet above the water, making it one of Nature’s most impressive hallways deep in the desert landscape of Southwest Idaho.
The river has just enough swirlies, high waves and eddies to keep knowledgeable jet boaters and floaters on their toes.
It’s a 10-mile stretch with numerous places along the way to take a hike, have a picnic, study history or watch lots and lots of raptors and waterfowl. It’s also popular for bass fishing.
You’ll find boat ramps at the dam and also at Celebration Park. For rafters the shuttle is pretty long and complicated along Swan Falls Road and a few windy desert roads.
This stretch was one of my first canoe trips on a major river and luckily I didn’t swim.
Jet motors are recommended because depths can vary from shin deep to over your head and rocks, shoals and submerged obstacles can rip up a prop.
The river has some high rollers (waves) about 4 miles downstream from the dam. From there boaters will find riffles with hidden rocks and powerful eddy lines, even at low flows.
It’s a river to be respected.
Getting there: Swan Falls Dam is reached by driving Swan Falls Road out of Kuna.
It’s surprising to have such a resource for boaters so close to the Treasure Valley and an incredible area managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the public.