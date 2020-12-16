It’s a blip on I-84 between Bliss and Tuttle. Tuttle? Going 80 mph, you go past it in a fraction of a nano second.
Malad Gorge, a segment of Idaho’s Thousand Springs State Park in the Hagerman area, provides more than a nano second of photo opportunities and a fascination with an incredible river canyon.
Some say driving southern Idaho’s freeway can be really boring, so why not stop for 30 minutes to an hour on a trip and explore this unique state park?
I like stopping at the park in winter because of the black-and-white starkness of the scenery and the chance to get dramatic photos.
The canyon’s depth ranges from 175 to 250 feet as the Malad River flows from the freeway bridge to the Snake River. The river is only about 12 miles long from where it is formed by the Big and Little Wood rivers near Gooding and flows into the Snake River.
The park is 451 acres, but most people just explore it at the foot bridge across the canyon and the picnic area. Oh, and if you have an issue with heights, the foot bridge can be really fun.
But walking across the bridge is a must. That’s where you’ll see the river crashing down a stair-step waterfall into the Devils Washbowl. I’ve shot photos of the washbowl and the canyon, depending on the angle of the sun.
If you’ve got more time, explore seven other nearby units of Thousand Springs State Park. I also like to combine this trip with Shoshone Falls, and Three Island and Bruneau Dunes State parks. It can be a whirlwind day.
Enjoy winter’s scenery off southern Idaho’s boring freeway.