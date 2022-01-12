Snowshoers make their way on a trail below the Nordic Highway at Bogus Basin’s Nordic Trail System. The area has lots of trails through the woods and along ridges for snowshoers, and now, guided tours.
Snowshoeing on Bogus Basin’s Nordic Trail system offers great exercise, beautiful vistas and an appreciation for the winter environment, and it’s only 16 miles from Boise.
Besides that, if you’ve always wanted to try snowshoeing, but didn’t have the resources, Bogus Basin has started offering snowshoe tours with a guide. In addition to hitting the trail, participants can learn about snow science and winter ecology.
“Our environmental education coordinator (Dirk Anderson) was able to offer several of these tours prior to the holiday week and they were very well received,” said Cissy Madigan, resource management director for Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. “He runs Bogus Basin’s Snow School in the winter months, so he’s a wealth of information.”
The 90-minute tours go out at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday throughout the season. Weekday tours may be available on select days before 2:30 p.m. or every day after 2:30 p.m. Weekday tours require preregistration.
A full package (tour, rental and trail pass) costs $40. There are other price options if you already have a trail pass or your own snowshoes.
Once you get an introduction to snowshoeing at Bogus Basin, you’ll be hooked on trails that are so close to Boise.
For information, call (208) 332-5172 or email dirk@bogusbasin.org. (Response may take two business days.)
