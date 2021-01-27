Pete Zimowsky’s Outdoors Spotlight
Winter can be the best time to see wildlife because big game animals are at lower elevations and migratory birds are congregating on Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon rivers. The high desert areas of both states also offer lots of wildlife watching.
First of all, watch critters from a distance during the winter because animals are under a lot of stress due to cold temperatures, meager food supplies and deep snow, which takes a lot of energy to navigate.
Don’t get close. Plain and simple. Use binoculars or a spotting scope. If you want pictures, use a telephoto lens. Don’t try to creep up on animals with your smartphone.
And, even if you are far away from critters, watch their body language. If they get antsy and start to look concerned about your presence, back off.
For me it’s a special time to spot pronghorns in the high desert, deer and elk along rivers like the South Fork of the Payette River and waterfowl along the Snake River.
It’s also a time to see smaller animals, like mink along the Boise River.
Coyotes seem to be more visible in winter, hunting snowy fields for mice, voles, and ground squirrels. Watch them. Coyotes listen for prey traveling their runs through grasses below the snow cover.
I’m seeing so many snowshoe hare tracks while cross-country skiing and snowshoeing this winter along the Boise Front and up on trails around the Idaho City nordic systems. They are really active at night and I never see them in daylight. But it’s fun seeing all their tracks. I was thinking of doing a night-time snowshoe trek with a headlamp.
If you get to see a river otter, consider yourself really lucky. I’ve seen them along the Snake River, and the Main and North forks of the Payette River. You can also see their “slides” in the snow going down to the river. Nothing like having your own bobsled run into the water. There’s even a set of rapids on the North Fork called Otter Slide.
Here are some places I’ve enjoyed wildlife watching in the winter:
- Deer, elk and bald eagles along the Banks to Lowman Road and also beyond to the Grandjean junction.
- Pronghorns along U.S. 95 and desert side roads from Marsing to Jordan Valley, Ore. (Remember gravel roads may be frozen in the morning but soft and muddy by afternoon. Don’t get stuck.)
- I’ve seen pronghorns in the snow-covered hay fields along U.S. Highway 20 near Fairfield and on the Camas Prairie.
- The Snake River through SW Idaho and SE Oregon is crazy with waterfowl. Boat ramps are easy places to stop and watch ducks and possibly eagles, owls and raptors. You may see swans and snow geese.
- The Cecil Andrus Wildlife Management Area and Brownlee, Oxbow and Hells Canyon reservoirs, northwest of Cambridge, can be phenomenal for wildlife watching - everything from deer to eagles and waterfowl.
Just a heads up. When heading out in winter: tell someone where you are going and give them an ETA for home; make sure your vehicle is in top running condition; and you have snow or all season tires; and all-wheel or four-wheel drive.
Pack a shovel, traction devices, bag of sand, tarp or old coveralls for changing a tire; sleeping bag and extra food and water. I carry a Jetboil stove and a few backpacking meals in case I have to spend the night in a snowbank.
Fill up the tank and make sure the cell phone is charged (service may be tentative).
Sunlight is limited in winter so plan your day trips so you can get home before dark.