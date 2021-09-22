It’s still warm enough to hike to a mountain lake in September wearing shorts and T-shirts in the afternoon. If you’re hiking early in the morning, you might want to layer up. It’s getting down in the low 30s at night and usually doesn’t warm up until 10 a.m..
There’s nothing like coming to the end of a hike and finding a beautiful blue alpine lake glistening in a craggy granite-gray cirque high in one of Idaho’s mountains ranges.
There are thousands of high-mountain lakes in the state and they are popular with backpackers, day hikers and anglers, but time is running out to enjoy them. September is one of the last chances to enjoy alpine lakes as winter weather will start hitting the high country in October and November.
One of my favorite fall hikes is to Fourth of July Lake in the White Cloud Mountains, a mountain range east of Stanley.
The rugged White Clouds have an aura of being daunting and out of reach for some hikers, especially families. True, there are remote and rugged places in the White Clouds, but Fourth of July Lake is a moderate hike, just a little over 1.5 miles in with an elevation gain of 862 feet.
That makes it a quick day hike.
Fourth of July Lake also is a photographer’s dream with the lake nestled below 10,872-foot Patterson Peak and surrounded by fir trees and meadows.
Those are all the advantages of a hike to the lake. Now for a little bad news. The drive in to the trailhead is unforgettable. It’s about 10 miles one way and on one of the roughest, teeth-chattering one-lane gravel roads around. And talk about dust.
Once you get to the trailhead things improve with a large parking area, signed trails and an outhouse. It is very popular and the parking lot fills on weekends.
There are many other alpine lakes to explore in the last months of high-country hiking. Check out guide books, such as Margaret Fuller’s “Trails of the Sawtooth and Boulder-White Cloud Mountains or Scott Marchant’s “The Day Hiker’s Guide to Stanley, Idaho — 46 hikes within 30 miles of Stanley, Idaho,” and quickly plan a September high country hike.
Getting there: From Stanley, drive south on Idaho 75 for 14.5 miles and turn left on Fourth of July Creek Road (No. 209). Follow the dirt road for 10 miles to its end and the trailhead.