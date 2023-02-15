Join hard-core hikers who take on the challenging climb to 4,987-foot Cervidae Peak.
Never heard of it? Well, it’s a sagebrushy, grassy peak near Spring Shores Marina at Lucky Peak Reservoir where many train for trail running, strenuous hikes, cross-country skiing, this summer’s mountain-climbing season, to stay in shape and burn calories, or just for fun.
Fun? It’s a 4.4-mile out-and-back trail with between a 1,700 and 2,000-foot elevation gain that takes more than 3 hours. Some hikers make it look easy. I have chukar hunted in this area and never went back.
I didn’t know it was a popular hike until I saw several cars parked in a pull-off at the bottom of the hill a couple of weeks ago and wondered what was going on.
Hikers say it’s brutal but a real sense of accomplishment. It’s a great place to hike in winter and through spring. Fall and early winter is also a good time.
The views from the top show other nearby mountaintops like Shafer Butte, Shaw Mountain and Lucky Peak (the peak not the reservoir).
You can have dogs as long as they don’t disturb wildlife.
Ready for this hike?
Get to the parking area at the base of the mountain by driving Highway 21 out of Boise to the High Bridge and then turning east on the Arrowrock Road (also known as the Middle Fork Boise River Road) for about two miles. You’ll go past Spring Shores Marina at the Spring Shores Unit of Lucky Peak State Park.
Don’t say I didn’t warn you about this challenging hike.