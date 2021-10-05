Trees along the shoreline of Ponderosa State Park on Payette Lake are bursting out like red and yellow flames against the backdrop of deep-blue lake and powder-blue sky.
What a sight.
Fall is an excellent time to visit the 1,515-acre park at McCall as aspens, underbrush and other trees paint spots of color among the park’s famous 100-year-old ponderosa pines.
Every time I hike or bike the trails throughout the park, I’m so thankful citizens had the foresight to save this incredible spot on the peninsula in the lake. As early as 1905, newspapers started calling for land around Payette Lake to be a state park. What a treasure the current Ponderosa State Park is for generations to come. State lands in the McCall area must be saved for future outdoor recreation and not development.
If you’re thinking of visiting the park this fall, some camping is still available. The RV campground is still open but expected to shut down sometime between mid- and the end of October. No reservations are needed. The park also has cabins that are rented year 'round, however, reservations are needed. Check out: parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.
Even if you don’t want to campout and just want to get a room in McCall, or do a long day trip from Treasure Valley, the trails and pathways through the park are a photographer’s dream and make an excellent day outing.
Nature always puts on a show at the park. A highlight is the aspen groves with whitish trunks, yellow leaves and a background of dark, green and red-brown ponderosa pines.
The park is at 5,050 feet in elevation and evening and morning temperatures are in the 30s. Because of the colder temperatures, the crowds have thinned out and you can actually have some trails to yourself.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
So grab the hiking sticks and camera, and head to the park. Get there by driving Highway 55 north out of Treasure Valley for about 107 miles. Once in McCall, signs point the way.
Be aware that there are closures on Highway 55 for construction just north of Smiths Ferry and time your drive accordingly. The road is closed 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday and one-way traffic outside those hours.