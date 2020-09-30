What a difference re-surfacing a gravel trail makes.
The City of Boise this summer resurfaced the 1 3/4-mile Bethine Church River Trail from East ParkCenter Bridge to Cottonwood Apartments, and wow, it sure makes walking a lot easier. The nature trail is really popular and having the trail resurfaced like this is an asset for runners and walkers. From what I’ve seen, it is making it easier for elderly with walkers and moms and dads with jogging baby strollers, too. I hike the trail daily or several times a week and it’s popular.
The new gravel is called chat, a course-grained small gravel, and is expected to compact well, especially after rains. The “small gravel” product is larger than sand but smaller than pea gravel.
The neat thing is that a donor, who uses the trail frequently, researched what gravel mix would be best and offered to pay for the material initially on one leg of the trail. It led to the whole trail being done with matching funds.
The gravel mix will be used on other city natural trails, like the Golda Harris Nature Preserve, three acres of riverside land located north of the East ParkCenter Bridge and south of Warm Springs Avenue. The Harris family donated the land to the city.
It’s so neat to have citizens so involved with our trails.