The reddish-pink hue of Alpenglow in the mountains and on ski trails is an experience to relish.
I’ve experienced it on Bogus Basin Recreation Area’s Nordic trails while skiing late in the day around sunset.
An aura surrounds you while kicking and gliding or skating down the trail in fading light. Black shadowy trees, pink light on the snow and a sky going from blue to black — it’s definitely an outdoors zen moment. When the city lights of the valley appear, it’s surreal.
The Nordic Highway, the main trail, is lighted and makes for great skiing or snowshoeing. In fact, I brought along a headlamp but only used it to readjust my boots and bindings. I went from light to light without a problem. Still, it’s a good idea to have a strong headlamp in dark places and to adjust your phone or camera for photos.
The trails aren’t crowded at night but every once in a while something whizzes by, and you wonder, was that Bigfoot on skate skis? Actually, some ski racers like to train at night and will surprise you as they fly by.
If you don’t have a season Nordic pass, to be fair to Bogus Basin for grooming and maintaining the trails, show up before the Nordic Center and Frontier Point Lodge close at 5 p.m. and purchase a half-day pass. No rentals are available in the evening.
The perfect scenario is to arrive at the lodge between 4 and 4:30 p.m., get a trail pass and have a tailgate dinner in the parking area. Or, hit the Simplot Lodge for dinner.
Then head out on the trails between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and chase the sunset and night sky.