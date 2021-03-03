The first 25 yards of the ridge trail near Mores Creek Summit was a slog for snowshoers. It was difficult to move in the 10 inches of new snow. We picked the wrong mode of transportation, plain and simple.
There are snowshoers and there are backcountry skiers, but to be prepared for anything in winter trekking, pursue both sports.
I’m always accused of bringing everything, including the kitchen sink, on outdoor adventures, but most of the time it pays off. In a past blog I mentioned what was in our the rocket box on our car and it included two sets of skis and snowshoes.
Choosing to use snowshoes or backcountry nordic skis depends on snow depth, snow conditions and terrain, and sometimes conditions aren’t apparent until arriving at the trailhead.
When we hit the ridge trail, the snow was deep and it was hard waddling through it on snowshoes. If I had my backcountry skis, they would have cut through the snow like butter.
Here’s my take on which ones to use when.
I like snowshoes for steep, icy terrain. The crampons on the snowshoes give you stability on ice. They are also easier for climbing. Nordic skis take kick wax or fish-scale grooves or skins for gripping power going uphill in snow.
If you have to bushwhack through brushy areas, nothing beats snowshoes. Skis get tangled.
Snowshoes also are a stable platform for shooting photos, using binoculars for wildlife watching and carrying heavy daypacks. I have trouble trying to shoot steady photos while on skis.
Then there’s weight. Today’s high-tech snowshoes are super light compared to backcountry skis.
If you’re taking beginners on their first snow trek, snowshoes are best. There’s a learning curve for skis. Regular snow boots are all that is required for snowshoes, not like the specialized boots for skis.
However, skis are a lot faster than snowshoes. If I want to make time, I use skis because you can carve turns on downhill runs and cut travel time a lot.
If you’re just starting out, snowshoes are easier to use. They are more stable than skis and will make you a lot more comfortable traveling across snow.
Experts say snowshoes also give you better flotation in deep snow, but here’s where I disagree, because I like slicing through the snow on skis. For me, skis don’t take as much energy in deep snow. And, do I like carving through powder on downhill runs. Then again coming down hard-pack frozen runs on skis can be treacherous.
Pick and choose the method of over-the-snow travel you like the best. Keep experimenting.
Most importantly, just have fun outdoors in the snow.