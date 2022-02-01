Twenty-six degrees. Foggy. Biting wind on choppy waters. Frozen spray from waves.
Sounds like fun, right? Well, when I drove past Idaho Power’s North Park boat ramp on C.J. Strike Reservoir near the dam last week, there were 12 boats out. I’m amazed at the number of boaters that use C.J. Strike Reservoir in winter. Then again, I’m a winter boater and I shouldn’t be surprised.
It’s also not surprising to the folks at Black Sands Marina (208) 834-2798; rvidaho.org/parks/black-sands-resort/) on the reservoir. They are open year around except on Tuesdays and they see anglers trolling for trout most of the winter.
Strike’s water levels don’t fluctuate that much and the ramps are always in the water. I’ve only seen the reservoir freeze completely over a couple of times in the last 45 years.
Strike, located near Grand View, is a popular trout fishery because of the thousands of trout that are stocked every year by Idaho Power Company. As winter wanes and the weather starts to warm up in spring, the reservoir becomes a haven for bass and crappie anglers.
Winter can be fun on the water, if you are prepared for the weather and any emergency. When I’m boating in winter, I dress in warm, layered clothing and wear a life jacket. My flotation jacket and bibs are heavenly and can actually be too warm. I also carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and hot tea, fire starter, first aid and signal devices like flares or a bright red-colored strobe. I also have a marine radio that monitors Channel 16. A key piece of equipment is a dry bag filled with a complete change of clothing.
Aaah, it’s winter. Enjoy the frozen spray in your face, and one more thing, it’s not crowded.