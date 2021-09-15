We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Stack Rock is a well-known landmark on the Boise Front.
Stack Rock is seen poking its craggy head through the evergreens on a ridge overlooking the Treasure Valley.
Looking in another direction, Boise’s skyline is seen through the smoke and haze of summer wildfires.
Turn around and roads and trails are winding in several directions. Fingerling mountain ridges break off from the spine of the Boise Ridge.
Forest roads are so much fun to explore and one of my favorites is the Boise Ridge Road, about 14 miles from Boise up Bogus Basin Road on the Boise Front. It’s a close outing 45 minutes from town.
You can hike it, drive it, ATV it or mountain bike it. It’s a pure multiple-use recreation area within sight of Boise.
I try to drive the Boise Ridge Road, between Shafer Butte Road (also nicknamed the Deer Point Road) and either the Eighth Street Extension or the road off Aldape Summit, once or twice a year. There’s a lot to see and I never get tired of it. However, it’s ever changing.
It used to be an OK drive for a Ford Escape or Subaru. Now I’m seeing that the ruts and gullies in the road are getting deeper and wider requiring a lot more technical driving in small SUVs, or better yet, in high-clearance vehicles.
There’s a lot more activity, too. Bogus Basin’s Around the Mountain Trail crosses the road at several points and mountain bikers frequently come busting out of the brush and cross the road. There are even stop signs warning motorists about bicyclists.
ATVers and motorcyclists like the road because it’s a quick trip from town. Hikers also like walking the ridge and exploring off-shoot trails through deep old-growth timber.
We drove the road over the years in our Subaru, all the way from Deer Point to Aldape Summit.
It’s a fun ride going through groves of large evergreens and open sage ridges with scenes of Boise below.
However, this year we drove about four miles across the ridge and turned around. The road was pretty rough and there were few turnarounds.
I’ll probably keep driving the road each year seeing how much it has changed. The Boise Ridge Road is a wild experience less than an hour from downtown.