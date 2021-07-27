We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
1 of 2
The Idaho Centennial Trail can be accessed near Lola Creek Campground, northwest of Stanley. Here the trail follows beautiful Marsh Creek, a tributary of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
To many, Idaho’s 900-mile Centennial Trail from the Nevada border to Canada is an impossible undertaking.
It can take months to do from spring to fall, if everything goes well. Timing has to be perfect. The weather has to be favorable. Food drops at road crossings have to be on schedule.
The Idaho Centennial Trail was designated as the official state trail during Idaho’s Centennial year in 1990. It starts at 6,000 feet at Murphy Hot Springs near the Nevada line and drops to 2,500 feet at the Snake River near Glenns Ferry. From then on it travels through the mountains of Central and North Idaho between 3,000 and 9,000 feet, coming to an end in the Selkirk Mountains at the border with Canada.
It’s a fascinating route and there are ways to do parts of the trail by crossing it at highways and forest roads. You can do day hikes and see the varied terrain.
One of the key places to see the trail near Treasure Valley in summer is along Marsh Creek, about 20 miles northwest of Stanley. The trailhead is located off Highway 21 where the highway crosses Capehorn Creek between Lowman and Stanley. Take the road to Lola Creek campground but continue past the campground to the trailhead on Marsh Creek. The Centennial Trail follows the creek north. You can hike as far down the creek as you want on an out-and-back trek.
It’s a fun trail that follows the creek so you have great places to cool off on hot days.
I’ve never done the whole ICT continuously, but I have hiked sections where roads cross it, for example, U.S. 12 east of Lowell.
Some of the places I have accessed the trail over the years have been: Murphy Hot Springs Road, 3 miles north of the Nevada border; Bruneau Canyon Overlook, about 15 miles south of Bruneau off of the Clover-Three Creek Road; Grandjean Lodge, about 6 miles off of Highway 21 on U.S. Forest Road No. 524; the Middle Fork of the Salmon River float boat launch off the Dagger Falls Road: Magruder Corridor Road 468 near Burnt Knob Lookout between Elk City and Darby, Mont.; Old Kelly Creek Work Center on Moose Creek Road No. 255; Priest Lake State Park, Indian Creek or Lionhead unit on the east shore of Priest Lake; North end of Bog Creek Road.
Start exploring the Idaho Centennial Trail in pieces. It will be a lifetime pursuit.