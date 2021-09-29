A couple of stretches of the Boise Greenbelt were improved this summer and it meant detours on my usual commuter routes. I’m glad for the new, smooth pathways but also for the detours, which whet my appetite to do a little more exploring.
Needless to say, the Boise River Greenbelt through Boise, Garden City and Eagle has many faces.
The pathway is paved in most places, but it is also gravel in several areas dedicated as nature trails. You’ll find fishing ponds, hidden wetlands, deep woods with giant cottonwoods, developed parklands with lawns, picnic tables and grills, playgrounds, and exercise areas.
And, if you’re into bridges, you’ll get hooked on old trestles, modern footbridges and charming, creaky wooden bridges.
Another thing about the bridges. They make it easy to plan loop hikes or bike rides along the river. Typical loops range from 2 to 5 miles. Here’s an example:
Bown Crossing to Barber Park - Park at the entrance to Marianne Williams Park at Parkcenter Boulevard and Barber Valley Road across the Boise River from Bown Crossing. Head north and continue upstream to Eckert Road. Cross the river and go into Barber Park on the south side of the river. From this point there are two paths, one for cyclists, which goes through some neighborhoods, or the foot path along the river to Bown Crossing. It’s about a 3-mile loop.
A variety of loops can be done along the Boise River Greenbelt because of street and foot bridges.
Here are some bridges for customizing your loops: Barber Bridge, East Parkcenter Bridge, Bay Brook Court Footbridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, Bob Gibb Friendship Bridge, Eighth Street Trestle, Pioneer Footbridge, Americana Boulevard Bridge, Trestle Bridge (near Main Street), Footbridge at Whitewater Park, Veterans Parkway Bridge, Glenwood Bridge and Eagle Road Bridge.