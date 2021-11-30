If you’re a waterfalls nut, there’s no place like Oregon’s Silver Falls State Park. The state park near Salem is nationally and internationally known for its Trail of Ten Falls that weaves through a dense forest laced with silvery waterfalls.
One of the highlights of the trail is that you can walk behind South Falls, a177-foot curtain of water where you can look at it from the back side.
Silver Falls State Park is called the “crown jewel” of the Oregon State Parks system, and once you visit, you’ll know why.
The trail passes a series of stunning waterfalls along a rocky canyon. It descends to a winding creek at the forest floor. The 7.2 mile loop is considered to be a moderate hike, with an elevation change of 800 feet.
You can take several connecting trails with separate access points to make shorter hikes. Pets on leash are allowed on most trails.
The state park, which is about 26 miles southeast of Salem and off I-5, is open to winter camping with 18 electrical sites open year-round.
I think of the state park every holiday season. It’s a side trip when visiting relatives in Portland or if we are heading to the coast.
I have favorite Oregon state parks, such as Cape Lookout, south of Tillamook; Nehalem Bay near Manzanita; and South Beach near Newport for my ocean fix, but Silver Falls is such a different and unique experience. It’s also a photographer’s paradise.
Enjoy the waterfalls and don’t get wet.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!