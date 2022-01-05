Steelhead anglers float through Box Canyon on the Salmon River, north of Riggins, during a fall fishing trip. After running Black Hawk Rapids, they pull off the river at Slate Creek, one of the important boat ramps on the river.
Steelhead anglers float through Box Canyon on the Salmon River, north of Riggins, during a fall fishing trip. After running Black Hawk Rapids, they pull off the river at Slate Creek, one of the important boat ramps on the river.
Boat ramps along the Salmon River between Riggins and White Bird are important for whitewater boaters in the summer and steelhead anglers in fall and winter.
The Salmon River in this region is popular for recreation, whether you’re behind the oars on a raft enjoying the splash of the river, or just having a picnic and swimming during a long drive to North Idaho.
I don’t know how many times I’ve launched my drift boat for steelhead fishing at the Old Lucile ramp in the last 35 years, or stopped there to swim the dog on a drive up north. That’s why improvements to the ramps are much appreciated.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management started work on the Old Lucile Recreation Site, located 8 miles north of Riggins in early December.
It is temporarily closed through Jan. 14 as crews extend the existing ramp further into the river to provide a safer and easier launching of jetboats, drift boats and rafts. Believe me, I’ve dropped the boat trailer off the bottom of the ramp many times.
Over the past several years, the BLM’s Cottonwood Field Office has completed improvements at five popular boat launches accessing the Lower Salmon River — Pine Bar, Hammer Creek, Shorts Bar, and the launches at both Lucile recreation sites.
Fees from recreation sites, like the Slate Creek, combined with deferred maintenance monies, are being used to fund the improvement work.
Beginning in early January, construction will begin at the two remaining launches managed by the Cottonwood Field Office that access the Lower Salmon. Taking advantage of lower water levels this month, work at the Slate Creek and the White Bird launch sites will include constructing new concrete ramps that extend further into the river.
While construction is underway, the boat ramps and adjacent area will be temporarily closed to provide for the public's safety. Closures will be lifted as work at each site is completed. While construction is underway, the BLM recommends the boat ramp at Hammer Creek recreation area as an alternative launch site.
All of these recreation sites provide excellent picnic and swimming stopoffs while traveling between North and South Idaho on U.S. 95.
You’ve got to appreciate the improvements for recreation as the outdoors becomes more and more popular.
For more information about recreation and fishing opportunities on the Lower Salmon River, please visit blm.gov.
