A line of animal tracks can add to a scenic photo like this one in Yellowstone National Park near Tower Junction. While cross-country skiing in the park one February we came across an array of critter tracks.
The tracks in the snow cut right across a cross-country ski trail in Yellowstone National Park and stopped us right in our tracks.
They left us wondering. Where was the animal going? Was it watching us from a distant grove of trees? Is this its nightly route?
Anywhere we ski or snowshoe, animal tracks add another dimension to the outing, whether in Yellowstone, on trails in the Idaho City Park ’N’ Ski areas, or along the Boise Front and Bogus Basin.
On our treks, we’ve seen snowshoe hare, coyote, fox, bobcat, deer, elk and wolf tracks. I know there are mountain lions out there, too, but we haven’t come across cougar tracks.
You don’t have to be on snow. Just last week hiking in the C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area along the Snake River, we came across quail tracks in the frozen mud. The tracks told a story that this was one of the birds’ regular highways. Not far away on a desert plateau, pronghorn tracks took us by surprise.
I see lots of tracks on my regular morning dog walks on the Boise Greenbelt. The other day I spotted what looked like miniature hand prints. Had to be a raccoon, I think.
It’s fascinating to see how many animals come out at night and use the same trails we use.
I suppose there are smart phone apps for animal tracks, but being old-fashioned, I still like guide books.
My favorites are the “Peterson Field Guide Animal Tracks” and “Scats and Tracks of the Rocky Mountains” A Falcon Guide. The Rediscovered Book Shop in Boise says both books are still available. Check out rdbooks.org.
You don’t have to carry the guide books with you on the trail. Just take a photo with your phone and check the guide book back at the car.
The next time you’re out skiing or snowshoeing, look for the tracks of critters who passed by that night.
