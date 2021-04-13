Used toilet paper is sprouting up at undeveloped campsites like ugly mushrooms after a spring rain. However, the aroma isn’t quite the same.
Undeveloped campsites have gotten hammered during the past year because more people are escaping the pandemic by heading outdoors. Some areas along Grimes Creek, which are some of the closest campsites to Boise, had to be temporarily closed.
Newcomers need to learn how to dispose of human waste while camping at undeveloped campsites. Undeveloped, or dispersed, campsites are those open to camping but without amenities like outhouses, water or picnic tables.
Not to be an old grouch, but I’ve found more used toilet paper, not buried, at almost every campsite visited last fall and summer. It was shocking.
The answer to the problem isn’t the traditional cat hole. There can be only so many cat holes around a campsite before the area is overwhelmed.
The answer is a portable toilet.
A port-a-potty is comfortable, easy to use and ensures a clean campsite for you and other campers who come later.
Port-a-potties are not that expensive. You’ll find them from $80 to $100. Some bucket-style toilets are far less. The price of a port-a-potty tent or shelter ranges from $50 to $150. You can fashion a tarp for a lot less.
I’ve been using a port-a-potty for more than 40 years and it ranks as one of my more important pieces of camping equipment. Portable toilets are a must whether you are tent camping or have an RV without an indoor toilet.
Besides the port-a-potty and tent, our portable outhouse includes a little container with extra TP, sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer and extra RV toilet deodorant. We also have an extra container to dispose of unflushable sanitary wipes.
River runners have been using portable toilets for decades to protect heavily used areas. If campers don’t clean up their act, will portable toilets be mandatory at undeveloped campsites?
If campers voluntarily use port-a-potties, it can alleviate the problem.
And what about comfort? A portable toilet and tent sure beats sitting over a log in the rain.
Let’s keep a clean camp.