Chirp! Chirp! That’s a familiar warning sound in spring as these little critters come out of hibernation and look over their shoulders for predators.
Having lived close to rock chucks in the Boise Foothills, I’ve kept track of their lifestyle for years. They’re fascinating.
In fact, I’m on an informal yellow-bellied marmot hotline because of that interest. I’ve gotten calls across the valley from pastures around Middleton to neighborhoods in the Boise Foothills that the critters are out and scurrying around for food and hunting for dens in which to nest.
I’ve seen them appear out of hibernation as early as mid-February some years and as late a mid-March in others. One Foothills resident reported seeing one in February this year.
They’re also called whistle pigs and really do whistle to other marmots when predators are nearby. Marmots are a large burrowing rodent about the size of a large house cat and native to Idaho. They are found at higher elevations later in the year.
While they look cute, especially when the little ones are out and following mom around, they can be very destructive.
Granted, we’ve built our subdivisions in their habitat, but they are tenacious.
They’ll dig under your house or shed to build a den. They’ll mow through your beautiful snow peas and other veggies. They are renown for causing damage to farm crops.
Still, they are a sign of warming weather and the end of winter. Enjoy watching them, but also protect your snow peas.