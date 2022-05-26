Idaho has fantastic national forests and we are so lucky to have federal public lands for camping, hunting, fishing, backpacking, snowmobiling — you name it.
The other day I got a report on the popularity of national forests across the country and which states were the most popular for RV bookings. Idaho wasn’t mentioned. That’s fine with me.
By the way, they were ranked one through 10: Sequoia, San Bernardino (both California), national forests in North Carolina, Chugach (Alaska), Siuslaw, Mt Hood (both Oregon), Uinta-Wasatch-Cache (Utah), Humboldt-Toiyabe (Nevada), Cherokee (Tennessee), and White River (Colorado)
It got me to thinking about my favorite Idaho national forest and although they are all great, one stands out for me — the Nez Perce-Clearwater. It has such diversity from deep desert canyons to 10,000-food wilderness peaks. Lots of rivers, too.
Now that we’re talking about national forests, it’s a good time to plan vacations. One that I love in the Nez Perce-Clearwater is Kelly Creek and the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
It has fabulous dispersed camping, catch-and-release cutthroat trout fishing and huckleberry picking. It’s a land of cedar, hemlock and pine, and pristine waters. It’s a land of roadless and proposed wilderness areas.
But, to take in all the vast area of mountains, forests and river canyons can’t be done in one trip.
You realize that the first time you drive over the Oregrande grade into the canyon of the North Fork from the small town of Pierce. There’s just too much to do in a five-day vacation.
Talk to any fly angler wading Kelly Creek and they will tell you they come back every year.
First, there’s the entire drive along the North Fork with plenty of campsites and beaches along the river. It will take several days of exploring. You’ll also find hiking trails all along the way to head out into the backcountry and to fire lookouts.
Yup. This is one of Idaho’s incredible national forests.
Correction: Auto correct got me in last week’s blog. Wildhorse Ranch Road should have been Whitehorse Ranch Road.